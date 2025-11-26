Amy Schumer Reveals She Frequently Gets 'Misgendered' in Hilarious Confession

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer had her fans cracking up this week after sharing a totally self-deprecating moment about being “misgendered."

Article continues below advertisement

The 44-year-old comedian posted a video during a bundled-up walk, rocking a red beanie, oversized sunglasses and a casual tee under a light jacket while telling the story. Schumer joked that she’s gotten used to strangers getting her gender wrong, calling it something she “gets a lot” and truly doesn’t mind anymore —but this time, she said the mix-up took an unexpected turn.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer shared a funny story about being 'misgendered.'

Article continues below advertisement

“So I get misgendered a lot, which is fine, it's not something I'm going to complain about, but somebody thought I was multiple people,” she told her followers. “Said, ‘Hey guys. Do you want a ride on this pedicab?’” She then shot exaggerated glances to both sides and added, “And I was like… like there’s only one of me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments section lit up with laughing emojis, as Schumer captioned the clip: “Party of one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The comedian joked about someone thinking she was multiple people.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian’s lighthearted moment comes shortly after she wowed fans with a glam Instagram post showing off her slimmed-down figure in a strapless, tight red mini dress. Sitting barefoot in a cozy chair, she struck a playful pose while holding her black heels in one hand and giving the camera a cheeky smile. She later slipped on her shoes and moved to the stairs, flashing a flirty side-eye in another shot.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Back on my staircase b------- again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Fans recently praised Amy Schumer after she posted photos in a red mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Her sudden batch of deleted photos, however, sparked speculation online. Fans wondered if she removed older posts because of her weight changes — but Schumer quickly shut that down. Posting a selfie in oversized jeweled glasses, she clarified that the rumors were way off.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Hey, media outlets, I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always,” she wrote. “I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer clarified that her recent changes were about health, not a weight-loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement