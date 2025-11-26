or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > amy schumer
OK LogoNEWS

Amy Schumer Reveals She Frequently Gets 'Misgendered' in Hilarious Confession

amy schumer shares funny misgendered moment
Source: MEGA; @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer joked about being 'misgendered' in a hilarious video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Amy Schumer had her fans cracking up this week after sharing a totally self-deprecating moment about being “misgendered."

Article continues below advertisement

The 44-year-old comedian posted a video during a bundled-up walk, rocking a red beanie, oversized sunglasses and a casual tee under a light jacket while telling the story.

Schumer joked that she’s gotten used to strangers getting her gender wrong, calling it something she “gets a lot” and truly doesn’t mind anymore —but this time, she said the mix-up took an unexpected turn.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer shared a funny story about being 'misgendered.'
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer shared a funny story about being 'misgendered.'

Article continues below advertisement

“So I get misgendered a lot, which is fine, it's not something I'm going to complain about, but somebody thought I was multiple people,” she told her followers. “Said, ‘Hey guys. Do you want a ride on this pedicab?’”

She then shot exaggerated glances to both sides and added, “And I was like… like there’s only one of me.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Her comments section lit up with laughing emojis, as Schumer captioned the clip: “Party of one.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The comedian joked about someone thinking she was multiple people.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

The comedian joked about someone thinking she was multiple people.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedian’s lighthearted moment comes shortly after she wowed fans with a glam Instagram post showing off her slimmed-down figure in a strapless, tight red mini dress. Sitting barefoot in a cozy chair, she struck a playful pose while holding her black heels in one hand and giving the camera a cheeky smile.

She later slipped on her shoes and moved to the stairs, flashing a flirty side-eye in another shot.

MORE ON:
amy schumer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Back on my staircase b------- again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans recently praised Amy Schumer after she posted photos in a red mini dress.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Fans recently praised Amy Schumer after she posted photos in a red mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Her sudden batch of deleted photos, however, sparked speculation online.

Fans wondered if she removed older posts because of her weight changes — but Schumer quickly shut that down.

Posting a selfie in oversized jeweled glasses, she clarified that the rumors were way off.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Hey, media outlets, I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always,” she wrote. “I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Schumer clarified that her recent changes were about health, not a weight-loss journey.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer clarified that her recent changes were about health, not a weight-loss journey.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

She also used the moment to remind fans that social media isn’t real life.

“Your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great, strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that,” she said.

Schumer made it clear her recent changes weren’t about chasing a certain look but about feeling healthier.

“I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey,’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds. Wishing you strength and self-love,” she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.