Amy Schumer Reveals She Frequently Gets 'Misgendered' in Hilarious Confession
Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer had her fans cracking up this week after sharing a totally self-deprecating moment about being “misgendered."
The 44-year-old comedian posted a video during a bundled-up walk, rocking a red beanie, oversized sunglasses and a casual tee under a light jacket while telling the story.
Schumer joked that she’s gotten used to strangers getting her gender wrong, calling it something she “gets a lot” and truly doesn’t mind anymore —but this time, she said the mix-up took an unexpected turn.
“So I get misgendered a lot, which is fine, it's not something I'm going to complain about, but somebody thought I was multiple people,” she told her followers. “Said, ‘Hey guys. Do you want a ride on this pedicab?’”
She then shot exaggerated glances to both sides and added, “And I was like… like there’s only one of me.”
Her comments section lit up with laughing emojis, as Schumer captioned the clip: “Party of one.”
The comedian’s lighthearted moment comes shortly after she wowed fans with a glam Instagram post showing off her slimmed-down figure in a strapless, tight red mini dress. Sitting barefoot in a cozy chair, she struck a playful pose while holding her black heels in one hand and giving the camera a cheeky smile.
She later slipped on her shoes and moved to the stairs, flashing a flirty side-eye in another shot.
- 'Strong and Healthy' Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Deleted Her Pre-Weight Loss Photos on Instagram: 'I'm Proud of How I've Looked Always'
- Amy Schumer Stuns in Tight Little Red Dress as She Flaunts Her Body Amid Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos
- Amy Schumer Believes Haters Are 'Mad' She's Not 'Thinner' or 'Prettier': 'It Doesn't Feel Good'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Back on my staircase b------- again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she wrote in the caption.
Her sudden batch of deleted photos, however, sparked speculation online.
Fans wondered if she removed older posts because of her weight changes — but Schumer quickly shut that down.
Posting a selfie in oversized jeweled glasses, she clarified that the rumors were way off.
“Hey, media outlets, I didn’t delete my old photos because they were pre-me losing weight. That’s a narrative you created. I’m proud of how I’ve looked always,” she wrote. “I have been working to be pain-free, and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome, so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy, especially for my son.”
She also used the moment to remind fans that social media isn’t real life.
“Your Instagram is not your identity, it’s a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great, strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that,” she said.
Schumer made it clear her recent changes weren’t about chasing a certain look but about feeling healthier.
“I didn’t purposely go on a ‘weight loss journey,’ that’s a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I’m sure my weight will always fluctuate. I’m a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds. Wishing you strength and self-love,” she concluded.