Amy Schumer Stuns in Tight Little Red Dress as She Flaunts Her Body Amid Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos
Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is looking better than ever!
The 44-year-old comedian wowed fans in a new Instagram post, flaunting her slimmed-down figure in a strapless, tight red mini dress. Sitting barefoot on a cozy chair, Schumer struck a playful pose, holding her black heels in one hand and flashing a cheeky smile at the camera.
She later slipped on her heels and moved to the stairs, throwing a flirty side stare and smirk for the camera.
“Back on my staircase bullshit again. @gitabass makeup and pics @tousledbyjae hair @maisonvalentino hooking a sister up. @chrisgiarrizzo for the @voelhair @chanelofficial shoesies @annaspraytanner I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I’m feeling good and happy. Deleted my old pics for no reason!” she captioned the post.
The sultry snaps come not long after Schumer posted a mirror selfie wearing a sports bra and running shorts, proudly showing off her smaller waist and toned stomach.
“No filter no filler no clean mirror,” she captioned that October 23 Instagram Story pic.
Fans quickly flooded her comments section with praise after noticing her weight loss transformation.
In a Vegas photo, one user wrote, “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!”
Another added, “Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️,” while actress Selma Blair chimed in, writing, “Leggggggs.”
Schumer has been open about her health transformation. She previously revealed her experience with popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro.
During an interview with Howard Stern back in January, she explained why Ozempic didn’t work for her.
“I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy,” she said.
The star added, “So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them.”
Schumer admitted the side effects weren’t worth it, noting she was too weak to even toss a ball back and forth with her 6-year-old son, Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
By March, the Trainwreck star found a treatment plan that worked. She told fans she was taking estrogen and progesterone for perimenopause symptoms, along with Mounjaro.
"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," Schumer shared on Instagram. “I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that.”
That same month, she told The Hollywood Reporter why honesty mattered to her: “Everybody on camera is doing this s---, I just wanted to be real about it.”