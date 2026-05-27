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Amy Schumer Shows Off Her Slim Figure During Luxe Boat Ride After Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation: Photos

Photo of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA/@amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer looked glamorous in a long silk dress that hugged her lean frame.

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May 27 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

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Amy Schumer is in top shape for summer!

The comedian, 44, looked slim in a pink silk maxi dress during a scenic boat ride on Wednesday, May 27.

Schumer flashed a subtle smile for the camera as the sun struck her face. She posed at the back of the watercraft, with a picturesque view of the ocean and mountains behind her.

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Image of Amy Schumer has taken GLP-1s.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer has taken GLP-1s.

Elsewhere in her Instagram carousel, she sported a red swimsuit and life vest as she flipped off the camera aboard a jet ski. The actress planted her muscular legs on the sides of the motorboat and stuck out her tongue.

Schumer donned the same one-piece bathing suit later as she stood on her paddleboard in the water.

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Image of Amy Schumer sizzled in a red bathing suit while paddleboarding.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer sizzled in a red bathing suit while paddleboarding.

In another image, she donned a brown-and-white striped blouse and a wide-brimmed straw hat while fanning herself. Schumer glanced off into the distance, shielding her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

Her photo dump was complete with several other gorgeous photos from her trip, whether roaming local streets, spending time with her kids or cozying up in a knitted sweater.

“Travel,” she captioned her post.

One week prior, on May 13, Schumer once again showed off her lean physique in a blue and white polka dot dress with a ruffled collar and black belt that tied in front.

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Inside Amy Schumer's Dramatic Weight Transformation

Image of Amy Schumer went jet skiing on vacation.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer went jet skiing on vacation.

In December 2025, the I Feel Pretty star confirmed she shed 50 pounds in response to her Cushing syndrome.

"Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary," she wrote. "I did it to survive…I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared. Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I’ve had plastic surgery over the years and I use Mounjaro. Sorry to anyone that lets down. I’m pain free. I can [play] tag with my son.”

Image of Amy Schumer lost 50 pounds.
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer lost 50 pounds.

Schumer previously revealed in an Instagram video that she tried another GLP-1 medication called Wegovy but didn’t have a positive experience.

"I was puking. I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever. But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting with Midi Health, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

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