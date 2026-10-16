Amy Schumer Flaunts New Look in Swimsuit Photos After 50-Pound Weight Loss

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Amy Schumer is enjoying some fun in the sun while giving fans a glimpse of her changing figure during a tropical family vacation! The comedian shared several swimsuit photos from her getaway, showing off different beach looks while spending time by the ocean and pool. In one Instagram Story, Schumer posed in the shallow water alongside a companion, wearing a burgundy-red one-piece swimsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat.

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Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM The comedian modeled burgundy, black and floral one-piece swimsuits during her tropical getaway.

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The two women smiled for the camera with their arms around each other as small waves washed over their feet. With the bright blue sky and turquoise water in the background, the snapshot captured the relaxed feel of a Caribbean escape.

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Schumer Modeled Different Swimsuit Looks

Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer shared several swimsuit photos while vacationing with her 7-year-old son, Gene, in Turks and Caicos.

Schumer also showed off another look in a photo obtained by People. This time, the star sat on the curved edge of a swimming pool in a strapless black one-piece, holding a glass near her face as she looked toward the camera. Her blonde hair was loosely pulled back. A large dolphin sculpture stood behind her, while palm trees, lounge chairs and resort buildings completed the tropical backdrop. The actress also shared a photo of herself in a white one-piece covered in pink flowers and green leaves. The swimsuit featured a structured, bustier-style top with corset-inspired lacing, giving the look a more detailed finish. Beyond lounging by the pool, Schumer documented her scuba-diving adventures, too.

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Schumer Enjoyed a Family Vacation in Turks and Caicos

Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer celebrated earning her scuba-diving certification.

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The getaway took place at Beaches Turks and Caicos, where Schumer vacationed with her 7-year-old son, Gene. Schumer shared her excitement about the experience in an Instagram caption, reflecting on motherhood and her newfound love of diving. “Our family had the time of our lives at @beachesresorts in Turks and Caicos 2 best decisions of my life are becoming a mom and getting certified to dive by PADI @paditv. If you’re like me and have always wanted to dive, don’t wait!” she wrote.

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Her Weight-Loss Journey

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer has reflected on her personal growth after her September 24 divorce.

The new swimsuit photos have also brought attention back to Schumer's weight-loss journey. The Trainwreck star has been candid about changes to her health and appearance, previously revealing that she lost around 50 pounds. She has also spoken about undergoing liposuction and using weight-loss medication, including Mounjaro, as part of her experience. "I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential," Schumer wrote via Instagram in February. "Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people."

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