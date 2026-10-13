Single Amy Schumer Shows Off Slimmed-Down Figure in Skin-Tight Swimsuit While on Vacation Weeks After Finalizing Divorce: Photos

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Amy Schumer showed off her slim waist in new swimsuit photos weeks after finalizing her divorce. The comedian flaunted her luxurious family getaway to Turks and Caicos in an October 13 Instagram carousel featuring her curve-hugging bathing suit. In one image, the actress peered over her sunglasses as her cleavage spilled out of the white floral one-piece. In another, she pushed out her butt while posing in front of perfect blue ocean views.

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Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer flaunted her weight loss while on vacation with her family.

She even flaunted her figure in a wetsuit while toting her newfound diving certification. "Our family had the time of our lives at Beaches Resorts in Turks and Caicos," she captioned the pictures. "Best decisions of my life are becoming a mom and getting certified to dive by PADI." "If you’re like me and have always wanted to dive, don’t wait," she added. "Thanks to Super Mario and Sheldon and the amazing staff of Beaches Resorts... Hair and makeup by the Caribbean Sea ONE LOVE."

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What Did Fans Have to Say?

Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer's commenters were quick to praise her figure.

Commenters were thrilled to chime in and marvel at Schumer's dramatic weight loss. "Okay hottie," one person wrote. "So happy for you, Amy!" "LOVE THIS FOR YOU," another exclaimed, adding heart eyes to the end of their enthusiastic message. "Love this!" a third gushed. "I snorkel a lot and I know it’s not like scuba all the way, but that peace and quiet when you are observing the ocean — it’s just chill and so nice — it’s really like a channel to another world!!!" Others commended her with heart eyes and flame emojis as she flaunted her dramatic transformation once again.

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Inside Amy Schumer's Weight Loss

Source: @AMYSCHUMER/INSTAGRAM Amy Schumer has lost more than 50 pounds since 2022.

Schumer recently revealed she lost more than 50 pounds since undergoing liposuction in 2022. The star has been transparent about the fact that she started and stopped the weight-loss medication Wegovy and has since adopted a healthier lifestyle to address underlying health issues. "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared," she revealed of her Cushing's Syndrome diagnosis on social media. "Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight. Sorry to anyone who's been let down.” She noted that she dropped some pounds "not to look hot," but "to survive."

Source: MEGA Amy Schumer posted about being a single mom earlier this year.