Single Amy Schumer Strips Down to Bikini on Getaway After Weight Loss Transformation: Photos
Dec. 31 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer is stepping into a bold new chapter.
The Trainwreck star, 44, turned heads after sharing bikini snaps from a tropical getaway, confidently showing off her noticeably slimmer figure amid her recent divorce.
Posting a sunglasses-clad mirror selfie in a sleek black SKIMS bodysuit, Amy embraced her new look, makeup-free and confident.
She simply captioned it, "@skims lyfe."
The actress also treated fans to a bikini beach shot from her tropical escape, proving she’s all about soaking up the sun after a life-changing year.
Schumer swam through the waves in a high-waisted black bikini with picturesque mountains and a white boat in the background.
Recent Divorce
The comedian's steamy snaps come after she announced her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage.
On December 1, Schumer took to Instagram to share an odd response about the state of her relationship.
The post came after she shared a snap of her hand without her wedding ring.
"I never wear jewelry," Schumer wrote over a video filmed by her and Fischer's son, Gene, 6.
She sarcastically added, "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we can make it through … he’s the best."
Only a few days later on December 12, Schumer made a post officially declaring the end of her marriage.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post.
Weight-Loss Journey
The I Feel Pretty actress has also been transparent about her impressive weight loss and health journey.
In February 2024, Schumer shared her diagnosis of Cushing's syndrome after being trolled online for her "puffy face."
Following her diagnosis, the actress said she felt "reborn."
"There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” the I Feel Pretty star said in an interview. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up."
She has also openly discussed trying Wegovy, a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, years before her more recent transformation.
The comedian admitted in a March Instagram video that her first attempt left her "puking" and unable to keep it down.
Doctors also discovered she was in pre-menopause, leading to estrogen and progesterone prescriptions that she says boosted her energy and overall well-being.
"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean," she noted in an Instagram video. "I'm talking about s--. So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."
In January, the Kinda Pregnant star discussed her Ozempic journey on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, remembering that she was "bedridden and vomiting."
She said that she "lost 30 pounds so quick" while on the drug.
"I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow. So what's the point?" she added.