Single Amy Schumer Strips Down to Bikini on Getaway After Weight Loss Transformation: Photos

Amy Schumer is stepping into a bold new chapter. The Trainwreck star, 44, turned heads after sharing bikini snaps from a tropical getaway, confidently showing off her noticeably slimmer figure amid her recent divorce.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram Amy Schumer posted steamy bikini pictures while enjoying a tropical getaway.

Posting a sunglasses-clad mirror selfie in a sleek black SKIMS bodysuit, Amy embraced her new look, makeup-free and confident. She simply captioned it, "@skims lyfe." The actress also treated fans to a bikini beach shot from her tropical escape, proving she’s all about soaking up the sun after a life-changing year. Schumer swam through the waves in a high-waisted black bikini with picturesque mountains and a white boat in the background.

Source: @amyschumer/Instagram The snaps come amid the comiedian's extreme weight loss and recent divorce.

Recent Divorce

Source: MEGA Schumer was married to husband Chris Fischer for seven years.

The comedian's steamy snaps come after she announced her split from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage. On December 1, Schumer took to Instagram to share an odd response about the state of her relationship. The post came after she shared a snap of her hand without her wedding ring. "I never wear jewelry," Schumer wrote over a video filmed by her and Fischer's son, Gene, 6. She sarcastically added, "Whatever ends up happening with Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we can make it through … he’s the best." Only a few days later on December 12, Schumer made a post officially declaring the end of her marriage. "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she wrote in the caption of a since-deleted Instagram post.

Weight-Loss Journey

Source: MEGA The pair share son Gene, 6, together.