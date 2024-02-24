Amy Schumer Feels 'Reborn' After Puffy Face Comments Online Led to Her 'Cushing Syndrome' Diagnosis

“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” the I Feel Pretty star said in an interview. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Schumer's condition is caused by receiving a high dosage of steroid injections, which leads to a fuller face and weight gain.