Amy Schumer Feels 'Reborn' After Puffy Face Comments Online Led to Her 'Cushing Syndrome' Diagnosis
Amy Schumer fell victim to cyberbullying after a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon led to critics noticing the change in the comedian's look. The entertainer was subjected to scrutiny, but internet trolls helped her receive an important diagnosis.
“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” the I Feel Pretty star said in an interview. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up.”
According to Mayo Clinic, Schumer's condition is caused by receiving a high dosage of steroid injections, which leads to a fuller face and weight gain.
Schumer was thankful that she had an explanation for the visible change in her aesthetic.
“Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she noted. “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family."
"Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in," the stand-up added. "But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong."
Although the actress was able to gain answers from a medical professional, she quickly fired back at her haters on Instagram.
"Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” Schumer said on Instagram on Sunday, February 15. “You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m OK.”
Schumer has been a vocal advocate for reproductive rights, and she used the negative media attention to spread awareness for women.
“The shaming and criticism of our ever-changing bodies is something I have dealt with and witnessed for a long time,” Schumer penned. “I want so much for women to love themselves and be relentless when fighting for their own health in a system that usually doesn’t believe them."
"I want women to value feeling strong, healthy and comfortable in their own skin," she added. "I am extremely privileged to have the resources I have for my health and I know it’s not that way for most people. I am grateful and want to use my voice to continue to fight for women."
Schumer spoke to News Not Noise.