'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Michael Halterman Makes First Statement Since Split From Estranged Wife Amy Slaton
Michael Halterman has finally broken his silence on his split from Amy Slaton.
The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to give fans a glimpse into how he was spending the holiday weekend following his breakup from his estranged wife.
"Happy Easter with my two beautiful boys,” Halterman captioned the photo of his 9-month-old son Glenn covered in chocolate while sitting in his high chair.
The update comes as the father-of-two filed for dissolution of marriage with children against the reality star — with whom he also shares son Gage, 2 — on Monday, March 13, according to Kentucky court records.
It seems their split was a long time coming, as an insider recently aired out the exes' dirty laundry. "Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," the source claimed of the former couple, who has been married since 2016. "They've been having trouble since last year."
"No one in the family likes Michael," another insider doubled down. "They think he's lazy with the kids, and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys."
On Tuesday, February 28, Slaton opened a domestic violence case and filed a protective order against Halterman after she called 911 on him for allegedly becoming violent. "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," the police report read.
Authorities later clarified that neither Slaton nor Halterman were under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the officer arrived at their Kentucky home. Both of their children were present in the house at the time of the domestic dispute.
The pair originally met while in high school and seemed to be a united front when the TLC star made her television debut in January 2020.
“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star said in the premiere episode of the hit series. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”