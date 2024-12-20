'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Will Serve No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to 'Simple Possession' Charges

Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, later spoke out to deny Amy's allegations one of their camels had bitten her during their visit. He said she had a "cut" on her arm, but that it didn't look "consistent with an animal bite" and there was "no bruising" around the wound. He also said they've had more than 300,000 visitors per year without ever having a biting incident.

Claude further noted the reality star's boyfriend was "acting crazy" and "screaming" before he was taken into custody.

"He got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come," Claude explained. "They started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him. I guess the cops came out because they do a really good job here in Crockett County and they probably just wanted to check on the situation. Later, he started yelling at the cops about something else."