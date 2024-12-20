'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Will Serve No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to 'Simple Possession' Charges
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton signed a plea deal and was given a suspended sentence to time served after she pleaded guilty to "simple possession" three months after her shocking arrest.
Additionally, Slaton was ordered to attend an alcohol and drug assessment and to pay a $500 fine. She is also no longer allowed to go near the Tennessee Safari Park, which is where she was at the time of her arrest.
As part of the plea deal, the child abuse and child endangerment counts were dismissed, according to a court filing obtained by an outlet.
As OK! previously reported, Slaton was arrested on Monday, September 2, after she wildly claimed she was bitten by a camel at a drive-through zoo she was visiting with her sons — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman.
"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department social media post read. "Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment."
Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, later spoke out to deny Amy's allegations one of their camels had bitten her during their visit. He said she had a "cut" on her arm, but that it didn't look "consistent with an animal bite" and there was "no bruising" around the wound. He also said they've had more than 300,000 visitors per year without ever having a biting incident.
Claude further noted the reality star's boyfriend was "acting crazy" and "screaming" before he was taken into custody.
"He got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come," Claude explained. "They started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him. I guess the cops came out because they do a really good job here in Crockett County and they probably just wanted to check on the situation. Later, he started yelling at the cops about something else."
