or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Will Serve No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to 'Simple Possession' Charges

Photo of Amy Slaton's mugshot.
Source: Crockett County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Amy Slaton was arrested in September on drug charges.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton signed a plea deal and was given a suspended sentence to time served after she pleaded guilty to "simple possession" three months after her shocking arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton arrested
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton claimed she'd been bitten by an animal at a safari park before police arrived at the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Slaton was ordered to attend an alcohol and drug assessment and to pay a $500 fine. She is also no longer allowed to go near the Tennessee Safari Park, which is where she was at the time of her arrest.

As part of the plea deal, the child abuse and child endangerment counts were dismissed, according to a court filing obtained by an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters star amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton shares sons Gage and Glenn with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Slaton was arrested on Monday, September 2, after she wildly claimed she was bitten by a camel at a drive-through zoo she was visiting with her sons — Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

"Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department social media post read. "Amy Slaton Halterman, 1,000-Lb. Sisters reality TV star, was arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment."

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
scott lovvorn mugshot
Source: Crockett County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Brian Scott Lovvorn also faced drug possession and child endangerment charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Her boyfriend at the time, Brian Scott Lovvorn, was also in the vehicle and faced similar charges. However, his case has not yet been resolved.

Amy's sister Tammy picked up the boys from the Crockett Country Sherriff's office following the arrests.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton pp
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

Amy Slaton was previously married to husband Michael Halterman.

Article continues below advertisement

Tennessee Safari Park co-owner Claude Conley, 44, later spoke out to deny Amy's allegations one of their camels had bitten her during their visit. He said she had a "cut" on her arm, but that it didn't look "consistent with an animal bite" and there was "no bruising" around the wound. He also said they've had more than 300,000 visitors per year without ever having a biting incident.

Claude further noted the reality star's boyfriend was "acting crazy" and "screaming" before he was taken into custody.

"He got mad that the police came out there because he just wanted the ambulance to come," Claude explained. "They started smelling his vehicle and with the way he was acting, that’s when they arrested him. I guess the cops came out because they do a really good job here in Crockett County and they probably just wanted to check on the situation. Later, he started yelling at the cops about something else."

Us Weekly reported details of the court filing.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.