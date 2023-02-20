'1000-Lb Sisters' Stars At War With TLC As Siblings 'Fight For More Money' & Threaten Spin-Off Show With Another Network
Tammy Slaton and her siblings are demanding a salary raise from TLC for their hit reality series, 1000-Lb Sisters.
The 36-year-old, her sister Amy, half-brother Chris Combs and half-sister Amanda are all currently in a "fight for more money" with the famed television network, as they believe they could earn much-higher profits if they broke free from their contracts and engaged in other opportunities.
Tammy has taken the role of the show's lead in recent seasons and earns the highest rate out of the Slaton family, however, it is not nearly enough to reach her desired standards.
The wife of Caleb Willingham only makes around $2,000-3,000 per episode, a close family insider revealed to a news publication.
Amanda earns $700 a month for her less-frequent appearances on 1000-Lb Sisters, while Amy brings in the most due to her 2-year-old son, Gage, and 7-month-old son, Glenn, who both have contracts with the network.
Although Amy's children rack up her income from the hit series, the insider explained that the money isn't going directly into her bank account — instead, it's being saved in a trust fund she set up for her sons' future college tuitions.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Showcases 300Lb Weight Loss After Being Approved For Bariatric Surgery
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Stars Amy & Tammy Slaton Dub Themselves 'Sexy Sisters' After Revealing Weight Loss News
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Hopes Tammy's New Husband Can 'Motivate' Her In Ways She 'Couldn't'
All of Tammy's earnings from the show since its start in 2020 were completely spent on funding her recent 14-month rehab stay in Ohio in an effort to take care of her life-threatening obesity concerns. TLC did not offer an ounce of financial support, despite documenting her deeply-emotional rehabilitation journey, the source revealed.
Due to their contracts, no cast member from season 4 is allowed to accept other commercial opportunities — at least until Part B of filming concludes — which only further adds to the reality stars' money troubles.
On top of their dissatisfaction with their salaries, the Slaton family also feels producers have not told their story in complete truth.
Every time Tammy or one of her siblings engage in a "serious conversation" while the cameras are rolling, crew members appear to edit the footage out and rarely allow it to make an episode's final cut.
As troubles with TLC continue, the Slaton family has even threatened to leave the network and embark on a spin-off series with another production company if their needs are not met, according to the source.
The Sun spoke to a source regarding the Slaton family's salaries and disapproval with TLC.