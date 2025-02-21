'The View' Hosts Pressured to 'Tone Down' Criticisms of Donald Trump as Layoffs Loom: 'Morale Is Low'
In the wake of ABC's recent layoffs, the talk show hosts on The View find themselves under pressure to "tone down" their criticism of President Donald Trump.
The move comes as the network continues its cost-cutting measures, reportedly leading to a tense atmosphere on set.
According to sources close to the show, the mood among the co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, is strained as executive producer Brian Teta has allegedly urged them to be more cautious in their discussions about Trump.
The request to "tone down" their political discussions and go "easy" on Trump-related conversations has left the team feeling uneasy.
Despite the show's substantial viewership, with nearly 2.6 million viewers in the last four weeks, staff members are still unsure about their future job security following the layoffs at the network.
The dismissal of senior female producers has added to the low morale among employees.
"People were shocked that they'd fire such experienced, well-respected producers," the source revealed. "Morale is low."
Moreover, the show's co-hosts are reportedly unhappy about having to share studio and dressing room space with Tamron Hall's talk show. The shared facilities have led to disagreements over taping schedules and workspace arrangements, further increasing anxiety among the teams.
An insider close to the situation said the ladies of The View are unhappy that their guests have to share a dressing room with the other show’s guests and that the set must be treated as a shared space.
"Tamron Hall thinks she’s Oprah. She is very demanding," the source claimed. "She doesn’t realize she’s playing second fiddle to The View."
Another source familiar with both show’s production teams said, "Kudos to both productions for seamlessly working together to bring our viewers several hours of television each week."
According to recent reports, ABC News has moved most of its shows to New York City’s downtown Hudson Square neighborhood, otherwise known by staffers as "no man’s land." On top of sharing space, employees must also deal with the heavy traffic surrounding the nearby Holland Tunnel.
"There are not a lot of desks. People just get drawers, and they are assigned lockers," an insider shared. "The new office is very basic. There isn’t enough space or offices. There are no executive suites, just regular-sized offices."
A separate source from within the network denied the claim, telling outlets there are "plenty of desks" and spaces to "accommodate everyone."
“The building is gorgeous," the second source clarified, even though the first source claimed, "Everyone at ABC News hates the studio downtown."