'The View' Hosts Pressured to 'Tone Down' Criticisms of Donald Trump as Layoffs Loom: 'Morale Is Low'

Despite the show's substantial viewership, with nearly 2.6 million viewers in the last four weeks, staff members are still unsure about their future job security following the layoffs at the network.

The dismissal of senior female producers has added to the low morale among employees.

"People were shocked that they'd fire such experienced, well-respected producers," the source revealed. "Morale is low."

Moreover, the show's co-hosts are reportedly unhappy about having to share studio and dressing room space with Tamron Hall's talk show. The shared facilities have led to disagreements over taping schedules and workspace arrangements, further increasing anxiety among the teams.