'Panic Mode' at 'The View': ABC Execs Scrambling to Find Pro-Donald Trump Talent for the Talk Show After He Won 2024 Election
The View may soon have a switch-up!
According to sources, ABC execs are in “panic mode” trying to find a pro-Donald Trump voice for the famous talk show after the Republican won the 2024 presidential election.
ABC News Group President Debra OConnell and Almin Karamehmedovic have apparently been holding meetings with executive producers to include more conservative perspectives.
The insiders noted that they plan to add a Trump-supporting panelist to the show as it's currently hosted by Democrats Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as well as anti-Trump Republicans Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
“The View is facing pressure from higher-ups,” the source spilled. “Viewers can expect some major changes, including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective.”
There was no indication whether a current co-host would be removed from the panel or if the newcomer would simply join the existing ladies.
“Everyone on The View endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America,” the insider shared.
“For a show about different perspectives, The View doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic,” they explained of the decision.
A second source revealed ABC was caught “flat-footed” when Trump won.
“We are trying to sort out how we cover the next 4 years when everyone inside ABC News is on one side,” the individual shared.
“The View is an opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view – the current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest-rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers,” another ABC employee stated.
The source then pointed out the biggest question coming out of the network’s potential shake-up: “What will happen to the Whoopis and the Joys if they bring on a Trumpster?”
News of the potential changes at ABC came after Hostin went on The View producer Brian Teta’s podcast “Behind the Table” to discuss the claims that Harris’ appearance on the show may have contributed to her loss.
“Oh, wow, I wish I had that much power,” she said, referencing when she asked the vice president how she’d “be different” from Joe Biden, to which she replied, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”
The lawyer explained Harris’ lackluster response was the reason why she pushed the question with her again.
“I followed up because I was surprised at the answer,” Hostin shared. “I think it wasn't so much about the question, but it was really more about the answer. The reason I followed up was because that wasn't a gotcha question. That was a layup, really.”
Hostin then shared what she hoped Harris would have said in the moment.
“I thought she would then say, ‘I would build on the wins we've had,’ and I had a laundry list of wins in my head,” the 56-year-old stated. “And she didn't answer it that way.”
Hostin reiterated that the question was asked in Harris’ best interest.
“It was a question that really could have inured to her benefit. It was a question that could have been a change maker,” Hostin noted.
