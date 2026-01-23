Andrew Tate Claims He 'Knows Who Killed' Charlie Kirk Despite Authorities Charging Suspect Tyler Robinson

Article continues below advertisement

Though Tyler Robinson was charged with the September 2025 murder of Charlie Kirk, controversial social media star Andrew Tate claimed there's more to the story. While on the Friday, January 23, episode of Jack Neel's podcast, Tate was asked if he believes Kirk's death was a result of "feminism."

'I Know Who Killed Him'

Source: @jackneel/youtube Andrew Tate declared he knows 'who killed' Charlie Kirk despite suspect Tyler Robinson already being arrested and charged.

"Let's talk as professionals here. Sorry for the pause. I'm just scanning what’s going to keep me alive," he said as he looked off to the side and took a few seconds before giving his answer. "So I know who killed him. And the only person who is overtly giving theories as to who killed him publicly is Candace [Owens]."

Andrew Tate Addresses Candace Owens' Theories

Andrew Tate claims he knows exactly who was behind Charlie Kirk’s death, laughing off the idea that it had anything to do with “feminism.”



He argues that Candace Owens is allowed to speak on the issue because she can be easily dismissed, labeled crazy, and ignored as a Black… pic.twitter.com/6bNfrpJaWO — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 23, 2026 Source: @ShadowofEzra/x Tate claimed Candace Owens can freely share her conspiracy theories because she's a woman.

"And the people in charge have thought, they’ve concluded, 'You know what, let a Black woman scream.' Most people will — even if they listen to her — it’s a Black chick, and we’re just gonna let her scream into the air, and we’ll just put it down to Black female hysterical actions. We’ll just put it down to that," Tate claimed as to why Owens hasn't been reprimanded for sharing her theories about the murder.

Source: mega Andrew Tate said a man would 'pay the price' if they exposed the alleged conspiracy behind Charlie Kirk's murder.

"We’ll pretend she's hysterical, and we’ll push all of this narrative that she’s nuts with paid influencers, and we’re gonna get everyone to call her crazy. Even if she’s right on the f------ money. Even if she gets it perfectly right," Tate continued. "Even in one of her episodes, if she describes it perfect, we’re just gonna convince everyone she’s nuts. Because she’s a Black chick." Tate insinuated he can't speak about the details because he would face repercussions. "If you're a man in a sharp suit... there still is that degree of misogyny in the world where a man is taken a bit more seriously with some things," he spilled. "And then if you get it right on the money with a different tone, and they can't really call you crazy... if you don’t give them the second life, if you don’t give them an easy layup, well, then, you pay the price."

What Did Candace Owens Say About Charlie Kirk's Death?

Source: @realcandaceo/youtube Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk's death stems from him being 'betrayed' by people who work for his Turning Point USA organization.

As OK! reported, Owens isn't convinced Robinson is guilty or worked alone. Instead, she thinks people in Kirk's Turning Point USA foundation are to blame. "I received information last night that put the final pieces together for me," she stated on a December 2025 episode of her podcast. "I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage."

Source: mega Candace Owens claimed America was 'lied to' about Charlie Kirk's assassination.