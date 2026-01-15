or
Candace Owens Labeled 'Insane' After Declaring It 'an Absolute Fact' That Charlie Kirk Was a 'Time Traveler'

composite photo of candace owens and charlie kirk
Source: mega; Candace Owens/YouTube

The political commentator continues to peddle conspiracies about the why the conservative activist was assassinated.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has been dubbed "insane" after taking her conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk and his murder to another level by claiming he was a "time traveler targeted by powerful forces."

During the Wednesday, January 14, episode of her YouTube show, the political commentator declared it "an absolute fact" that the late conservative activist "thought he was a time traveler."

"He told me he was a time traveler repeatedly," she stressed. "I showed you guys that text message exchange. I said to him in response that I didn't feel the same way, and I thought I was from another planet."

Source: @KeithWoodsYT/x

Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk was a time traveler.

Candace Owens Thinks She's an Alien

image of Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk was a 'time traveler targeted by powerful forces.'
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens said Charlie Kirk was a 'time traveler targeted by powerful forces.''

Rambling on, Owens, 36, revealed that she told Kirk she always felt like "an alien."

"My entire life. Just do not get it here," she told viewers. "This planet is ghetto. That's how I feel. I don't understand it. The rules don't make sense."

Owens even brought cats into the conversation, randomly explaining that felines "don't want to be around us" and "think humanity is ghetto."

Candace Owens Says Charlie Kirk Was a 'Marked Man'

image of Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk 'may have been marked since he was a child.'
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk 'may have been marked since he was a child.'

The podcaster subsequently insisted that Kirk, who was assassinated at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University in September 2025, was a "marked" man.

"Charlie may have been marked since he was a child," Owens said. "We've discussed these gate programs they have in school, and I just think on the basis of what he told me that when he was really young they wanted to drug him, but his mother said no, and he was really grateful for that."

"And instead they decided that they could send him to this X-Men school," she explained, describing it as a "school for the gifted."

image of Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk attended an 'X-Men' school.
Source: mega

Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk attended an 'X-Men' school.

Owens went on to claim they "knew something about Charlie" and "that's why they had him marked."

Getting to the topic of his murder, she said the Turning Point USA founder was resisting something, which concerned people in the "deep state."

"For the first time in his life, Charlie picked his head up and began to push back in a meaningful way," she noted.

Candace Owens Slammed for Her Remarks on Charlie Kirk

image of Candace Owens is being labeled 'insane' for her comments about Charlie Kirk.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens is being labeled 'insane' for her comments about Charlie Kirk.

Social media users laid into Owens on X for her absurd statements about the far-right activist.

One person wrote, "Candace Owens needs to be forcibly restrained and put on crazy pills immediately. She is insane."

Meanwhile, another user stated, "She's just saying any old rubbish in front of a microphone because she knows that will make the money continue to flow."

A third commented, "Bro this is bats--- insane. Loony tune," while a fourth wrote, "She’s boring, she knows it, so she’s trying to get attention."

