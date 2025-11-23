Shamed Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's Security 'Hanging by a Thread' Now He's 'Like Everyone Else': He's a 'Sitting Duck for Terrorists and Kidnappers'

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing what insiders describe as a "perilous new reality" after being stripped of his titles, his home and much of his protection – a move senior security figures say leaves him exposed in ways no modern royal has ever been. The consequences follow King Charles' unprecedented decision to remove Andrew's HRH style, his Duke and Prince titles, his honors and his long-held residence at Royal Lodge.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's 'royal protection is now hanging by a thread,' a source claims.

Taken amid renewed fury over Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, it has plunged the former Duke of York into a life palace watchers say is "closer to an unprotected private citizen than any senior royal in living memory." In the aftermath of the announcement, one former royal security official said: "His royal protection is now hanging by a thread. Once you remove the status, you remove the infrastructure that keeps someone safe. He's effectively like everyone else now, and that makes him a sitting duck for everything from kidnappers to terrorists. Even though he has been frozen out of the royal family, Andrew is still a huge target for extremists." A second source with knowledge of royal security planning added: "People may dislike Andrew, but the threat level doesn't disappear. He is recognisable, controversial and now far more accessible than he has ever been." Buckingham Palace has confirmed Andrew had lost all remaining styles and honors and would now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has also been required to leave Royal Lodge – the 30-room mansion he occupied since 2008 – following mounting pressure over his ties to Epstein.

Source: mega Ex-Prince Andrew denies all allegations against him.

The move ends a living arrangement he shared with Sarah Ferguson, 66, despite their 1996 divorce. The transformation of his status raises questions about daily life for Andrew, including whether he must bow to his daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, who retain their HRH titles. The Epstein scandal remains the catalyst for Andrew's downfall. His infamous 2019 Newsnight interview – in which he vigorously denied the accusations against him, including that he repeatedly slept with Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre – was widely viewed as catastrophic. Public anger intensified after Giuffre, who took her life this year age 41, brought a civil case accusing him of sexual assault, which he settled in 2022 for a reported $15 million, without admitting liability. With his royal role collapsed, the practical implications are stark.

Source: MEGA The former flames used to live at Royal Lodge.

One senior policing source said: "Andrew doesn't really have any security now. At most, if he appears in public there'll be someone keeping an eye on things, but it's nothing like before." Another added: "He's long lost the buffer that came with being a working royal. If a threat emerged, the response would be slower and far more limited." Andrew's upcoming relocation to the Sandringham estate also presents security risks, insiders say. The late Queen was long believed to have shielded Andrew, viewing him as "the most vulnerable" of her children. But Charles' stance has been markedly firmer.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has close ties to Jeffrey Epstein.