Calling Himself Out: Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais For 'RHOBH' Reunion Snub
Andy Cohen has issued a huge apology to Garcelle Beauvais. The Bravo boss publicly admitted that he regrets the insensitive way he acted towards the fan favorite at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, as he seemed to lack interest in how hurt Beauvais was after Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna threw her memoir, Love Me As I Am, in the trash.
“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” Cohen said during the Monday, October 25, episode of "SiriusXM’s Radio Andy."
“I have deep admiration for Garcelle,” the Watch What Happens Live star declared, adding that he and the actress “had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday” about the way he treated her during the sit down.
“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen went on to say. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”
During part two of the special, it was revealed that the Rinna Beauty founder was the one who threw Beauvais' memoir in the garbage and not the former Chicago star. Instead of asking a visibly upset Beauvais how she felt about her work being tossed out, Cohen made jokes about not recycling with Rinna and Jayne.
Viewers were outraged by the talk show host's behavior, with one writing to him on Twitter, “I am disappointed in your treatment of Garcelle during Reunion #2. You joined with Rinna and Erika laughing about throwing her book in the trash and joking about recycling instead of addressing the real issue."
“So wait, executive producer, Andy Cohen, watched this reunion before it aired and thought it was OK to show himself and the mean girls make fun of Garcelle’s book being thrown in the trash? So damn disgusting. He got a kick out of this scene #RHOBH #RHOBHReunion," another fan penned on social media.
Some even went on to call for Cohen's firing for being so unaware of Beauvais' feelings. “Bravo, please get another host for the reunions," another user wrote. "Andy Cohen isn’t even trying to hide his favoritism anymore. And the way he treated Garcelle was absolutely disgusting."