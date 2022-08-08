Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards & More: Here's All Of The Bravolebrities Who Skipped Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding

The Bravo boss himself, Andy Cohen, also decided to sit out the big event despite the mother-of-four telling Cohen she had a vision of him being there. The Watch What Happens Live host spent the weekend relaxing in Montana, sharing a photo lounging by a lake along with the caption, "Incredible Montana camping weekend! If you haven't been to Montana, what are you waiting for!?"

Another stunning absence was Teresa's longtime BFF and former RHONJ star Dina Manzo. Although she was once speculated to be a bridesmaid and was present for the newlyweds' engagement, rumors recently swirled that Giudice and Manzo had a possible falling out.