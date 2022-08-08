Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards & More: Here's All Of The Bravolebrities Who Skipped Teresa Giudice's Lavish Wedding
Teresa Giudice's wedding was nothing short of a blended Bravo reunion. From Dorinda Medley to Kenya Moore and Chanel Ayan, the lavish Saturday, August 6, ceremony brought together Housewives from every corner of the world.
However, there were a few noticeable Bravo stars missing aside from the headline-making absence of Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who ended up bailing at the last minute after a blowout fight with Giudice and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, at the RHONJ season finale party.
MELISSA GORGA GIVES UPDATE ON RELATIONSHIP WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'WE DON'T EXACTLY WANT TO GO TO LUNCH TOGETHER'
The Bravo boss himself, Andy Cohen, also decided to sit out the big event despite the mother-of-four telling Cohen she had a vision of him being there. The Watch What Happens Live host spent the weekend relaxing in Montana, sharing a photo lounging by a lake along with the caption, "Incredible Montana camping weekend! If you haven't been to Montana, what are you waiting for!?"
Another stunning absence was Teresa's longtime BFF and former RHONJ star Dina Manzo. Although she was once speculated to be a bridesmaid and was present for the newlyweds' engagement, rumors recently swirled that Giudice and Manzo had a possible falling out.
The bride's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip costar Kyle Richards was also absent from the lavish ceremony — though she had a good reason. “I’m out of town! We moved into a new house in Aspen. I let Teresa know in advance,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star star responded when Instagram account @cici.loves.you asked her about missing the event.
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE
Meanwhile, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps sent her good wishes to the happy couple despite not being able to make it. "Congratulations @teresagiudice & @louiearuelas 💗💍🎉 So happy for you both! Wishing you love always & sexytime 😉," The Real Housewives of New York star penned on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of herself and Giudice.
After mistakingly leaking the event's wedding website and log in on Instagram for her thousands of followers, RHONY star Ramona Singer made the choice not to attend — although she may have been disinvited for the mishap.
Despite many missing, Housewives stars Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, Ashley Darby, Phaedra Parks, and Alexia Echevarria were in attendance for the star-studded day. Besides Giudice's sister-in-law, almost all of the cast of RHONJ was there to celebrate their reality star pal including bridesmaids Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.
Giudice and her new hubby's special day was filmed for the newlyweds' very own spinoff, so Bravo fans will get to take part in all of the love — and drama — the night had to offer.