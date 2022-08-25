Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax Claps Back After Receiving Horrific Messages From 'RHOBH' Fans

"It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he continued. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."

Jax continued noting, his social media "is not for publicity nor the public's gaze," he wrote, "but to be seen by my peers as just another kid."