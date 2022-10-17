Andy Cohen Feels BravoCon Brings Fans 'Together' Despite Divisive Social Media Atmosphere

The Bravo universe has been quite tumultuous as of late, with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son being viciously attacked on social media and fans taking to the comment section to call for Lisa Rinna to be fired.

Despite being the man in charge at one of the biggest TV networks, caring for son Benjamin, 3, and 5-month-old daughter Lucy, hosting a nightly talk show and moderating a never-ending slew of reunions, Cohen somehow manages to juggle it all. "I prioritize," the Radio Andy founder reveals. "I multitask and I meet deadlines."