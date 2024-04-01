'I Wish I'd Kept My Mouth Shut': Andy Cohen Apologizes for Spreading Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Before Cancer Announcement
Andy Cohen is issuing an apology to Kate Middleton.
Before the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis, the Bravo boss was one of the celebs who spread conspiracy theories surrounding the mom-of-three's whereabouts.
Now that Kate has shared the real story behind her retreat from the spotlight, Cohen confessed he was in the wrong for his actions.
"I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate," the star, 55, stated on a new episode of "Andy Cohen Live," which had been on a brief hiatus. "I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation and they were right."
"I wish I'd kept my mouth shut," the dad-of-two admitted.
"We are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles," he noted, also referring to her father-in-law, 75, whose cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year.
As OK! reported Kate, 42, shared on March 22 that she's in the middle of preventative chemotherapy treatment.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she explained. "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," Kate continued.
"Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte, and Louis, and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well," she insisted. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."
It's unclear when Kate will resume her royal duties, and though Charles has taken a step back from his own, he did come out for Easter on Sunday, March 31. Kate, William and their kids stayed home.
Charles told the crowd he's doing his "best" as he made his way to the service alongside wife Queen Camilla.
Other royals in attendance included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne. The disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were also present.