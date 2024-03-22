'Leave Her Alone!': Jimmy Kimmel Urges People to Stop Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton
Jimmy Kimmel wants the Kate Middleton conspiracy theorists to give it a rest!
The comedian briefly touched on the drama surrounding the Princess of Wales during the monologue of the Thursday, March 21, episode of his late-night show.
"We finally got a royal update on Kate Middleton. According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, there’s a very simple explanation for Kate Middleton’s whereabouts: She’s been working from home," he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, then pondering what work the mother-of-three could possibly be doing.
"How does a princess work from home? ‘I’m just going to stay in and wave?’" Kimmel quipped of the announcement, which said she's focused on her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us campaign.
The father-of-four, 56, admitted he doesn't "understand the craziness around" the situation and laid out the details of the ordeal, in which people accused the palace of sending out a body double in Kate's place during the rare outings she's made since January.
"Why do we have to know where she is? She had an operation, she had abdominal surgery… maybe she has a colostomy bag and doesn’t want everybody to see it," explained the 2024 Oscars host.
"I mean, really. People are demanding she get dressed up and march through London so we can have a look at her," he noted, then concluding, "leave this woman alone!"
As OK! reported, multiple individuals have reportedly seen Kate out and about: most recently, a woman named Ann Tanner — who lives near the Windsor Farm Shop, the place the royal was last spotted — claimed her friend saw the brunette beauty at their tennis club, where she was watching one of her kids play.
- Piers Morgan Shames Those Making Jokes About Kate Middleton Drama Despite Previously Questioning If the Monarchy 'Is Hiding Something'
- Prince William Is 'Hiding Something,' Claims Piers Morgan as He's Heard 'Alarming' Things About Kate Middleton
- 'More Questions Than Answers': Megyn Kelly Baffled at Buckingham Palace for Being So Secretive About Kate Middleton After Photo Fiasco
"To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield also said she knew someone who saw Kate at one of her children's schools.
One of the other reasons people are skeptical that it's really Kate in the sightings was the fact that she posted an edited image of herself and her three kids to mark Mother's Day in the U.K. on March 10.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The other day, Piers Morgan admitted he had doubts over the situation while referring to the photo in question, which was said to have been snapped this year.
"Was it actually taken last week?" he asked of the picture Kate admitted to tweaking. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released?"
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he continued to question in an interview.