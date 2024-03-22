'Leave Her Alone!': Jimmy Kimmel Urges People to Stop Spreading Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton

"We finally got a royal update on Kate Middleton. According to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, there’s a very simple explanation for Kate Middleton’s whereabouts: She’s been working from home," he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, then pondering what work the mother-of-three could possibly be doing.

"How does a princess work from home? ‘I’m just going to stay in and wave?’" Kimmel quipped of the announcement, which said she's focused on her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us campaign.