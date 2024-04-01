King Charles 'Looked Much Better' During His Easter Appearance as He Fights Cancer
King Charles is battling cancer, but His Majesty made an appearance at the royal Easter service on Sunday, March 31. During the holiday celebration, Charles surprised civilians by participating in a royal walkabout, where he "looked much better," according to Angela Levin.
OK! previously reported Lady Colin Campbell commented on Prince William and Kate Middleton skipping the ceremony due to the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.
"William and Catherine are coping as positively and as well as they can," Colin Campbell shared. "They're both very levelheaded people, they're not drama queens like Harry and Meghan, [and] they're not going to make a drama into a crisis. And they're going to be coping with this in as measured and sensible a way as possible."
"I understand from people in the medical profession that she is actually the ideal patient because she's very positive, she's very intelligent, she's not creating a drama and a crisis where there's no need to," she added. "And she's evidently very amenable. She's very fit, she's very athletic, so that's all good."
On Friday, March 22, the mom-of-three returned to Instagram to update the public on her health after months of fighting off conspiracy theories.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
When Kensington Palace first announced Kate would take a leave of absence, they hinted at the brunette beauty returning to work at Easter. However, Kate spent the weekend in Norfolk with her children after publicizing her condition.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the family “will be at their country home in Anmer hall and reportedly plan to have a restful period before the school holidays end in mid-April when William plans to return to royal duties.”