King Charles 'Looked Much Better' During His Easter Appearance as He Fights Cancer

OK! previously reported Lady Colin Campbell commented on Prince William and Kate Middleton skipping the ceremony due to the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

"William and Catherine are coping as positively and as well as they can," Colin Campbell shared. "They're both very levelheaded people, they're not drama queens like Harry and Meghan, [and] they're not going to make a drama into a crisis. And they're going to be coping with this in as measured and sensible a way as possible."

"I understand from people in the medical profession that she is actually the ideal patient because she's very positive, she's very intelligent, she's not creating a drama and a crisis where there's no need to," she added. "And she's evidently very amenable. She's very fit, she's very athletic, so that's all good."