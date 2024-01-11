OK Magazine
Andy Cohen Leaves Cheeky Comment on Video of Chrissy Teigen Giving John Legend a Lap Dance

Jan. 11 2024

Chrissy Teigen's most recent Instagram post included some steamy PDA between herself and husband John Legend.

On Thursday, January 11, the model shared a few videos from when she dressed up in a burlesque outfit and got on stage to give the singer a lap dance for his 45th birthday last month.

The duo appeared to be on vacation, as in other shots from the upload, the Cravings cookbook author was aboard a boat and exploring a town with signs written in Spanish.

The couple's famous pals got a kick out Teigen's performance, with Andy Cohen quipping, "I hope you and John got into some pirate roleplay."

"Now that’s what I call a vacation! 🔥," wrote Michelle Monaghan, while Kate Hudson penned, "Well this look fun! 💃💃💃."

The EGOT winner also left a comment, declaring, "It was a happy birthday 😍."

It's unclear where the pair were, though they revealed they spent Christmas 2023 in New York City, which the mom-of-four called "the best idea."

The holiday marked the first time they celebrated as a family-of-six after welcoming two babies last year.

While Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti — who turns 1 on Saturday, January 13 — their surrogate welcomed son Wren, 6 months, in June. The pair utilized more than one method to expand their family after the Lip Sync Battle co-host had to have a life-saving abortion when pregnant in 2020 and used IVF for her first two pregnancies.

Since the Hollywood power couple already had daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5, their brood doubled in size within just a couple of months.

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," the "All of Me" crooner shared in an interview of how things changed. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

"They're really taking to it well now," he added. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."

Teigen and her husband are very candid about receiving assistance from nannies, but the former noted she's very hands-on as well.

"I have lots of help and I also do a lot!" she explained on social media. "But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"

