OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > john legend
OK LogoNEWS

John Legend Spills on Celebrating His and Chrissy Teigen's First Christmas as a Family-of-6: 'It's Very Exciting'

john legend chrissy teigens first christmas family exciting
Source: @johnlegend/instagram;@chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Dec. 19 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Celebrating the holidays can be quite hectic when you're a parent, but John Legend is looking forward to the Christmas chaos!

"It's our first one as a family of six, so it's very exciting," the singer said of his and wife Chrissy Teigen's expanded brood, as they welcomed two babies this year.

Article continues below advertisement
john legend excited celebrate chrissy teigens first christmas family
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to Esti and welcomed Wren (left) via surrogacy.

"They've never had Christmas before," The Voice star, 44, noted of daughter Esti, 11 months, and son Wren, 6 months. "They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas."

The couple — who welcomed one tot via surrogate and one via IVF — are also parents to son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7.

"We're not going to be working over the holidays," he added. "We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that."

Article continues below advertisement
john legend excited celebrate chrissy teigens first christmas family
Source: @johnlegend/instagram

The couple has four kids in total.

The EGOT winner, 44, previously revealed that adding two babies to the crew wasn't totally smooth sailing.

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," he spilled. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

Article continues below advertisement
john legend excited celebrate chrissy teigens first christmas family
Source: @johnlegend/instagram

The singer's two eldest kids recently visited him on the set of 'The Voice.'

"They're really taking to it well now," the crooner continued. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."

The star also insisted he and the model, 38, "love" having such busy lives.

MORE ON:
john legend
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he said. "Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."

Article continues below advertisement
john legend excited celebrate chrissy teigens first christmas family
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

The family came out to watch Miles' sports game earlier this month.

Earlier this month, Teigen acknowledged she and her hubby have nannies when a fan asked how she manages to balance it all.

"I have lots of help and I also do a lot!" the cookbook author admitted. "But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"

Article continues below advertisement

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Legend about his first Christmas as a father-of-four.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.