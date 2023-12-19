John Legend Spills on Celebrating His and Chrissy Teigen's First Christmas as a Family-of-6: 'It's Very Exciting'

"They've never had Christmas before," The Voice star, 44, noted of daughter Esti, 11 months, and son Wren, 6 months. "They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas."

The couple — who welcomed one tot via surrogate and one via IVF — are also parents to son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7.

"We're not going to be working over the holidays," he added. "We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that."