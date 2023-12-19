John Legend Spills on Celebrating His and Chrissy Teigen's First Christmas as a Family-of-6: 'It's Very Exciting'
Celebrating the holidays can be quite hectic when you're a parent, but John Legend is looking forward to the Christmas chaos!
"It's our first one as a family of six, so it's very exciting," the singer said of his and wife Chrissy Teigen's expanded brood, as they welcomed two babies this year.
"They've never had Christmas before," The Voice star, 44, noted of daughter Esti, 11 months, and son Wren, 6 months. "They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas."
The couple — who welcomed one tot via surrogate and one via IVF — are also parents to son Miles, 5, and daughter Luna, 7.
"We're not going to be working over the holidays," he added. "We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that."
The EGOT winner, 44, previously revealed that adding two babies to the crew wasn't totally smooth sailing.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," he spilled. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now," the crooner continued. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
The star also insisted he and the model, 38, "love" having such busy lives.
"Honestly, it's been a lot more joy and energy in the house. It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he said. "Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."
Earlier this month, Teigen acknowledged she and her hubby have nannies when a fan asked how she manages to balance it all.
"I have lots of help and I also do a lot!" the cookbook author admitted. "But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Legend about his first Christmas as a father-of-four.