Chrissy Teigen Spends Solo Time With Eldest Daughter Luna After Becoming a Mom-of-4: Photos

"Ooo, glowing for school tomorrow," the 38-year-old stated in a video shared to her Instagram Story of her and Luna in front of a sink. The oldest child of Teigen and her husband, John Legend, 44, appeared to have some sort of skincare on her face, causing her skin to have an extra bit of shine.

Up next on the mother-daughter duo's girls' day was dessert decorating! Luna adorably put together a mini Christmas-colored cake while wearing a tan-colored matching sweat set.