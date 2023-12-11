Chrissy Teigen Spends Solo Time With Eldest Daughter Luna After Becoming a Mom-of-4: Photos
Girls' day — except no baby sisters allowed!
Chrissy Teigen had the most special weekend with her eldest daughter, Luna, 7, taking to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, to share some highlights with her 42.8 million followers.
"Ooo, glowing for school tomorrow," the 38-year-old stated in a video shared to her Instagram Story of her and Luna in front of a sink. The oldest child of Teigen and her husband, John Legend, 44, appeared to have some sort of skincare on her face, causing her skin to have an extra bit of shine.
Up next on the mother-daughter duo's girls' day was dessert decorating! Luna adorably put together a mini Christmas-colored cake while wearing a tan-colored matching sweat set.
Teigen even had personalized "Christmas movie night" tickets made for "Mommy" and Luna, with the mom-of-four writing "party of 2" alongside a photo of a setup for "Luna's cake decorating party."
The pair later spent some time outside, as Luna posed with a drink in her hand while sitting on a water fountain.
Eventually, Luna and her mama headed back inside and cuddled up together on a big cozy chair, seemingly in preparation for their viewing of a holiday film.
Continuing with their self-care, Teigen shared another sweet snap of Luna making a kissy face while wearing Christmas pajamas and black under eye patches.
The fun-filled day seemed to eventually catch up with Luna, as Teigen's Instagram Story spree ended with the 7-year-old sound asleep beneath a fluffy white blanket.
Teigen's solo mom and daughter day with Luna comes as she and Legend adjust to being parents-of-four after welcoming two babies this year.
The television personality gave birth to their daughter Esti back in January before welcoming their son Wren via surrogate in June.
Legend candidly opened up about how his brood has adjusted to becoming a family-of-six during an interview published last month.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," the "All of Me" singer explained in reference to his eldest son. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now. I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature," he added.