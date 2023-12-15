Chrissy Teigen Admits She and John Legend Have 'Lots of Help' Raising Their 4 Kids

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," The Voice star explained. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

"They're really taking to it well now," he noted of his older kids. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."