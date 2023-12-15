Chrissy Teigen Admits She and John Legend Have 'Lots of Help' Raising Their 4 Kids
No shame in her game!
On Thursday, December 14, Chrissy Teigen shared a few photos and videos of her busy life lately, prompting some to ask how she manages to do it all — and she didn't hesitate to admit she and husband John Legend have a few extra set of hands around the house.
"I have lots of help and I also do a lot!" the model replied to a fan. "But also I CAN do a lot because of the help!"
The social media footage showed Teigen feeding son Wren, 5 months, attending 5-year-old Miles' basketball practice, cooking at home with Luna, 7, and playing with daughter Esti, 11 months.
This isn't the first time Teigen, 38, acknowledged her nannies and her mom's help, as she gave them a special shoutout on Mother's Day.
"Grateful for all the people who make it possible for me to be the best mother I can possibly be," the Cravings cookbook author captioned a few photos of her tots with the nannies. "I am endlessly thankful for your presence in this home and all our lives. we love you. 💕🥰💕🥰💕🥰."
As OK! reported, the Lip Sync Battle co-host gave birth to Esti in January, while their surrogate welcomed Wren in June. The couple tried multiple methods to expand their family after Teigen underwent a life-saving abortion while pregnant with son Jack in 2020.
In an interview, Legend, 44, admitted that adding two new babies to the brood wasn't all smooth sailing.
"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," The Voice star explained. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."
"They're really taking to it well now," he noted of his older kids. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."
Despite the nonstop chaos, the Grammy winner insisted that overall, there's just "a lot more joy and energy in the house."
"It's fun seeing the little milestones that they reach together and separately since they're five months apart," he shared of the babies. "Esti is already close to walking. Wren is still not crawling yet. Just seeing them growing up, it's exciting and fun. We haven't had babies for quite a while now. Being in that baby phase with them is reinvigorating and fun."