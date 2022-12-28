OK Magazine
'Watch What Happens Live' Host Andy Cohen Hints James Corden 'Ripped Off' His Talk Show 'Defining' Set

Dec. 28 2022

It looks like Andy Cohen has a bit of a bone to pick with James Corden!

The Watch What Happens Live host opened up on how he's never felt truly a part of the "group" when it comes to late night talk show hosts, and which key part of his set he feels the Carpool Karaoke personality blatantly ripped off.

"I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late night talk show is," the Bravo alum revealed on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast. "[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar."

"[He] kind of wound up…" Cohen trailed off, prompting Bozzi to chime in, "Ripping off your set."

"There you go," the 54-year-old replied. "I am so glad we’re still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set … go with God."

And while Cohen is seemingly over Corden allegedly stealing his idea, it appeared that part of his frustration was due to the fact that he never felt "totally part of the [late night television] group" despite being a staple of late night TV for over a decade.

"Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late night talk show hosts and they left me out of it," Cohen continued. "But they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started."

This isn't the first time the Real Housewives exec has seemingly been at odds with fellow reality television and talk show personalities. As OK! previously reported, Seacrest threw shade at Cohen for his drunk antics while hosting CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper.

Source: OK!

"I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air," the former American Idol host said in a recent interview. "I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."

