Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before
Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment.
"I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."
Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, during which Prince Harry's wife reminded the Watch What Happens Live host of their previous interactions.
After he told her it was "nice to meet" her, the royal responded: "It's good to see you. I've met you before, [but] you'll never remember it."
During Cohen's Wednesday taping, he explained that the brunette beauty came to a taping of WWHL before she wed the controversial royal, which made him feel "a little worse." Markle also reminded Cohen that they first met at a joint USA-Bravo event when she was a "huge fan."
"She was gleeful in telling me, I have to say,” Cohen remembered. "She was so happy to tell me that."
Markle recalled their second interaction during Cohen's appearance on her podcast, saying: “I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a 'Housewives' fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy!"
She went on to jokingly thank him for being on her podcast all these years later.
Cohen, in turn, said that denying Markle an appearance as a guest on his show was “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,” before going on to beg her to sit down with him now.
“I just have to say, I get why she left that in. I thought that was so interesting,” Cohen told his listeners the day after her podcast episode aired. “First of all, you never know who you meet in a day, but listen, I didn’t become a duchess obviously, but I became an old queen talk show host.”
“And when I was a young queen I remember meeting people who were whatever, so I just think it’s interesting," he concluded. "It’s really interesting.”
Though Cohen didn't know Markle was going to keep in that part, he said he's glad she did, “because it’s compelling and awkward.”