Andy Cohen Calls Leah McSweeney's Cocaine Lawsuit a 'Shakedown,' Threatens to Take Her to Court If She Doesn't Retract Allegations
It looks like Andy Cohen and Leah McSweeney won't be settling their feud any time soon.
The dad-of-two's lawyer released a letter and called the Housewife's lawsuit against him a "shakedown." Her team responded by accusing Cohen of using intimidation tactics.
As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 41, accused Cohen, 55, of doing cocaine with other Bravo stars and claimed he and the network exploited her substance abuse issues for TV. She also insisted the company "thrives off drug and alcohol use" for entertainment value.
In the new response, Cohen’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, called the mother-of-one's statements "littered with false, offensive, and defamatory statements."
"The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," the letter continued. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."
"An allegation of drug use in the workplace is a serious charge," Snyder noted, denying that Cohen has used drugs with his colleagues.
Snyder also claimed her "reason for inventing the false allegations in the first place" was "to create a media frenzy and pressure in an attempt to force a settlement."
"We demand that you issue an immediate public retraction and apologize to Mr. Cohen," the message concluded. "Every day you fail to do so only increases the damages suffered by Mr. Cohen."
The fashion designer's attorney, Sarah M. Matz, was quick to issue a response.
"That Andy Cohen had his counsel and PR agents write a threatening letter to give to the press is hardly surprising. Mr. Cohen is accustomed to using his power in the media to scare and intimidate people like Ms. McSweeney so that they will not speak out," she wrote. "Mr. Cohen’s attempt to discredit and intimidate Ms. McSweeney to deter her from engaging in legally protected activity in Court is exactly the type of retaliation that this lawsuit was brought to address and only is further evidence for Ms. McSweeney."
"We do not intend to litigate this matter in the press, and if Mr. Cohen wants to address Ms. McSweeney’s claims, we suggest he do so in Court, not in a letter for the press," Matz added.
While Cohen is also facing separate harassment allegations from former Housewife Brandi Glanville, several other women, such as Kyle Richards and Heather Dubrow, have come to his defense.
