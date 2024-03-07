OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Andy Cohen
OK LogoNEWS

Andy Cohen Calls Leah McSweeney's Cocaine Lawsuit a 'Shakedown,' Threatens to Take Her to Court If She Doesn't Retract Allegations

andy cohen leah mcsweeneys lawsuit shakedown threatens court retract allegations
Source: mega;@leahmob/instagram
By:

Mar. 7 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It looks like Andy Cohen and Leah McSweeney won't be settling their feud any time soon.

The dad-of-two's lawyer released a letter and called the Housewife's lawsuit against him a "shakedown." Her team responded by accusing Cohen of using intimidation tactics.

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen leah mcsweeneys lawsuit shakedown threatens court retract allegations
Source: mega

Andy Cohen denied Leah McSweeney's drug use accusations.

As OK! reported, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 41, accused Cohen, 55, of doing cocaine with other Bravo stars and claimed he and the network exploited her substance abuse issues for TV. She also insisted the company "thrives off drug and alcohol use" for entertainment value.

In the new response, Cohen’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, called the mother-of-one's statements "littered with false, offensive, and defamatory statements."

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen leah mcsweeneys lawsuit shakedown threatens court retract allegations
Source: mega

The Bravo star was on 'RHONY' from 2020 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"The allegations were obviously made up by you and/or your client to achieve maximum tabloid clickbait value in the hopes of weaponizing these false allegations — along with other lies that permeate the complaint — as leverage to force an unjustified settlement," the letter continued. "It will not. Instead, this conduct only subjects you and your client to independent and substantial legal exposure."

"An allegation of drug use in the workplace is a serious charge," Snyder noted, denying that Cohen has used drugs with his colleagues.

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen leah mcsweeneys lawsuit shakedown threatens court retract allegations
Source: mega

The 'WHHL' host threatened to take McSweeney to court.

Article continues below advertisement

Snyder also claimed her "reason for inventing the false allegations in the first place" was "to create a media frenzy and pressure in an attempt to force a settlement."

"We demand that you issue an immediate public retraction and apologize to Mr. Cohen," the message concluded. "Every day you fail to do so only increases the damages suffered by Mr. Cohen."

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The fashion designer's attorney, Sarah M. Matz, was quick to issue a response.

"That Andy Cohen had his counsel and PR agents write a threatening letter to give to the press is hardly surprising. Mr. Cohen is accustomed to using his power in the media to scare and intimidate people like Ms. McSweeney so that they will not speak out," she wrote. "Mr. Cohen’s attempt to discredit and intimidate Ms. McSweeney to deter her from engaging in legally protected activity in Court is exactly the type of retaliation that this lawsuit was brought to address and only is further evidence for Ms. McSweeney."

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen leah mcsweeneys lawsuit shakedown threatens court retract allegations
Source: mega

McSweeney claimed Bravo exploited her substance abuse issues.

Article continues below advertisement

"We do not intend to litigate this matter in the press, and if Mr. Cohen wants to address Ms. McSweeney’s claims, we suggest he do so in Court, not in a letter for the press," Matz added.

While Cohen is also facing separate harassment allegations from former Housewife Brandi Glanville, several other women, such as Kyle Richards and Heather Dubrow, have come to his defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Page Six obtained the legal letters.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.