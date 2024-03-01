Andy Cohen Talking With 'Crisis PR Team' as He Fights Shocking Allegations From Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney
Andy Cohen is allegedly speaking with a "crisis PR team" after being slammed by allegations of sexual harassment by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and being accused of pressuring other Bravo personalities into drug use by The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney.
One insider spilled that he'd actually hired the team, calling it a "red flag," however, a second source confirmed that they're only in talks at the moment.
"He does not have a formal agreement," the source told a news outlet. "He has not paid a penny."
The source further claimed the Bravo boss was "not panicking" over the mounting allegations and that "everyone is rallying around him."
"They’re keeping up the positivity and just being here for him," they added.
- Brandi Glanville Claims She Hasn't 'Received a Personal Apology' From Andy Cohen After Sexual Harassment Allegations
- Andy Cohen Apologizes for His 'Inappropriate' Behavior After Brandi Glanville Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment
- 'Completely False!': Andy Cohen Denies Cocaine Accusations Made by Leah McSweeney in Bombshell Bravo Lawsuit
As OK! previously reported, Glanville claimed Cohen sexually harassed her in 2022 when he allegedly told her that he wanted to think about her while being intimate with another Bravolebrity and joked that she could watch the act over video call.
The 55-year-old later apologized via social media and claimed he was "very clearly joking" in his remarks to Glanville, but acknowledged it was "totally inappropriate."
"Any boss who is clearly inebriated and encourages their employee by FaceTime video, and invites the employee to watch their boss to have s-- with another employee, constitutes sexual harassment, plain and simple, under any definition of sexual harassment even one concocted by NBC," the RHOBH star's legal team said in a statement at the time. "In fact, if it was such a known joke, then why did he apologize?"
Glanville maintains that Cohen has not said he was sorry to her personally — only publicly apologized to fans.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen and the Bravo network alleging it was a "rotted workplace culture" where employees were supposedly pressured into doing cocaine and drinking alcohol.
"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," she wrote. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."
The source spoke with Page Six about Cohen's legal woes.