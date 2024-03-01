Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards and More Housewives Defend Andy Cohen Against Leah McSweeney's 'Disgusting' Cocaine Accusations

"I just want to also say about the cocaine allegations, Andy has never offered me cocaine. I am friends with every 'Housewife.' He has never offered any 'Housewife' cocaine," Josephs, whose been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its eighth season in 2018, declared to a news publication after news swirled about the lawsuit.

"Those allegations are nothing but to assassinate his character and that is disgusting," the 56-year-old insisted, noting, "I’ve never seen Andy do anything like that, so I am appalled that someone would just go so low to assassinate and target someone’s character in that way."