Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards and More Housewives Defend Andy Cohen Against Leah McSweeney's 'Disgusting' Cocaine Accusations
Are the Housewives divided? Several top-dog reality stars jumped to Andy Cohen's defense after a blistering lawsuit was filed against the Bravo executive producer by The Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeney.
Following news McSweeney shockingly sued Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US and producers John Paparazzo, Lisa Shannon and Darren Ward for establishing a "rotted workplace culture" that allegedly used cocaine and alcohol consumption as a route to succeed, Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards, Heather Dubrow and Meghan King all spoke out in support of their boss.
"I just want to also say about the cocaine allegations, Andy has never offered me cocaine. I am friends with every 'Housewife.' He has never offered any 'Housewife' cocaine," Josephs, whose been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since its eighth season in 2018, declared to a news publication after news swirled about the lawsuit.
"Those allegations are nothing but to assassinate his character and that is disgusting," the 56-year-old insisted, noting, "I’ve never seen Andy do anything like that, so I am appalled that someone would just go so low to assassinate and target someone’s character in that way."
Josephs pointed out part of McSweeney's lawsuit accusing Cohen of knowingly using her alcohol addiction issues to create more traction on the show, as the 41-year-old additionally alleged Bravo purposely ignored sexually predatory behavior within the reality shows' work environments.
"The Andy Cohen that I know is nothing but professional and funny. I have only had positive interactions. He has been nothing but warm and inviting," she preached. "I have never been in a situation of partying with him like what Leah is saying. He has only been the utmost professional and he champions everyone’s behavior in the way that they want to be portrayed."
In fact, Josephs, who chooses not to drink but is not a recovering alcoholic, said she's experienced the opposite response from Bravo staffers throughout her time on RHONJ.
"Production has never pressured me, never offered me cocktails or anything like that. They actually are very accommodating to me. They give me water. They give me iced tea. In shot glasses, if everyone’s having a shot, they’ll put water in my shot glass," she revealed.
"They’ve incorporated the fact that I don’t drink into the show and I think that’s what’s been so great about it. They accommodate everybody’s lifestyle choices and don’t pressure anybody to do anything that they don’t want to do," Josephs shared.
Richards, a The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, shared a similar statement with the news outlet, asserting: "I’ve never seen Andy do drugs, offer drugs or do anything inappropriate ever, ever. And I’m one of the closer ones to Andy."
While she has a tight bond with Cohen, Richards, 55, explained the reality television producer purposely keeps a strict barrier between him and the dozens of Housewives he employs.
"There’s a reason he doesn’t follow any of them on Instagram. He likes to keep somewhat of a distance from all of them. He’s professional," she said. "That’s been my experience."
"We’ve never been made to feel like we have to drink, never not one time," Richards continued. "And I have not been drinking now a year and eight months and I’ve had nothing but support from both the production company and the network."
Dubrow echoed the fellow Housewives' statements, as she dished: "I have been involved in this franchise in one way or another for over 13 years and I, obviously, can only speak from my own experience but I have never, ever felt like anyone was trying to make me drink alcohol."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, added: "I’ve never seen anyone else forced to drink alcohol. It’s never even been a conversation. I’ve always felt, honestly, very protected by the producers and by the crew."
King, a fellow RHOC star, 39, also insisted Cohen and Bravo have always been respectful of talent's relationship with alcohol.
