Brandi Glanville Supports Leah McSweeney's Shocking Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo: 'Time to Take Our Power Back'

brandi glanville supports leah mcsweeney andy cohen pp
By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Brandi Glanville is on Leah McSweeney's side after the Real Housewives of New York alum filed a bombshell lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo on Tuesday, February 27.

"👏👏 We are NOT expendable. We are strong women & even stronger together. Time to take our power back ⭐️," Glanville wrote underneath McSweeney's Instagram post in which she shared the story in "her own words."

brandi glanville bravo
Brandi Glanville commented on Leah McSweeney's recent Instagram post.

In the lawsuit, McSweeney, 41, claimed Bravo's work environment "uniquely depended on pressuring its employees to consume alcohol," further alleging Cohen "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs," the documents read.

The blonde beauty then accused Cohen of spoiling "Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits."

andy cohen wwhl bravo
Leah McSweeney accused Andy Cohen of doing cocaine with other Housewives.

McSweeney then took to Instagram to share her side of the story on February 27.

"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," the fashion designer wrote. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."

McSweeney continued: "I've been trying to address this internally for years now but have been dismissed, stone-walled and gaslit (but actually) at every turn since. Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others' all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets."

leah mcsweeney bravo
Leah McSweeney shared her side of the story on Instagram.

Cohen later hit back at the allegations, stating: "The claims against Andy are completely false!"

The ordeal comes shortly after Glanville, who used to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, accused Cohen of making inappropriate comments to her on a call in 2022. She alleged the TV star, who appeared "inebriated," of boasting about sleeping with a different Bravo star that night "while thinking of [Glanville] and invited her to watch via FaceTime," Deadline reported.

"It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people," the letter stated.

Cohen insisted he was "very clearly joking" with Glanville at the time of the incident and that "Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke."

"That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize," he concluded.

andy cohen nbc
Andy Cohen denies the accusations hurled against him.

However, Glanville took to X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming she has "not received a personal apology from anyone" as of yet.

"I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness," she added.

