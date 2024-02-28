Brandi Glanville Supports Leah McSweeney's Shocking Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo: 'Time to Take Our Power Back'

McSweeney then took to Instagram to share her side of the story on February 27.

"The reckless and diabolical way in which the people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women including myself are disturbing," the fashion designer wrote. "It's a workplace where toxicity, alcoholism and pain are not only expected by encouraged and facilitated."

McSweeney continued: "I've been trying to address this internally for years now but have been dismissed, stone-walled and gaslit (but actually) at every turn since. Bravo can try to manipulate my reality and others' all they want, but the cold hard facts of this case are as real as it gets."