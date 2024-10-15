Andy Cohen Calls 'Monsters' Star Cooper Koch 'Very Blessed' as Actor Admits He Didn't Use a Prosthetic During Erik Menendez Shower Scene
Cooper Koch bared all in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, October 14, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Koch — who portrayed Erik Menendez in the hit Netflix series — confessed he was not using a prosthetic when filming a naked prison shower scene during the show.
Cooper and his on-screen brother, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who played the role of Lyle Menendez, somehow stole the hearts of many while acting out the real-life story of the Menendez siblings — who are currently serving a lifetime sentence behind bars after murdering their allegedly abusive parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.
In "honor" of Cooper's stripped-down TV appearance, the talk show's host, Andy Cohen, counted down the "top 5 most iconic full-frontal moments" that have occurred in movies and television shows over the years.
The Bravo star brought up how Mark Wahlberg used a "prosthetic d---," in the 1977 movie Boogie Nights, prompting Koch, 28, to note: "Also, just to say, mine was not a prosthetic."
"Well, that was going to be my next question," Andy, 56, admitted. "Congratulations to you, Cooper. You’re very blessed, aren’t you."
"Well hung," Cooper quipped, unable to stop himself from cracking a slight smile.
Elsewhere in WWHL, Andy asked Cooper to share what the scariest part about filming fully naked was during the "Clubhouse of Horrors" segment of the late-night talk show.
"It’s not scary, I would say it’s just more uncomfortable at first and it’s very cold, especially in the shower," the Swallowed star confessed, noting the water was "warm in the beginning."
While he didn't find filming with no clothes on to be frightening, Cooper said other scenes were a bit terrifying.
"I kind of want to say the murder scene [was the scariest] but then I don’t know. It was all super intense and scary," he mentioned. "Episode five, that was probably the most. That was the one."
Auditioning for the series was hair-raising in itself too, as "Nicholas broke a chair" while acting as Lyle and "Ryan Murphy was there, scary," he noted.
During his chat with Andy on Monday evening, Cooper also opened up about what it was like to recently meet the Menendez brothers at their prison in San Diego, Calif., where the actor traveled ro with Kim Kardashian to speak about prison reform and advocate for the siblings sentence to be reconsidered and reduced.
Cooper said meeting Erik and Lyle was "not super intimidating" but more so "nerve-wracking" since he has "known about them for so long and care[s] so much about them."
"It was just like nervous but then when I got there it was all great," he detailed.
After engaging in deep conversation with the Menendez brothers and Cooper, Kim went on to publish a personal essay about why she thinks Erik and Lyle deserve to be freed and requested for their case to be revisited by prosecutors.