Rosie O'Donnell Claims the Menendez Brothers 'Had No Other Choice' Than to Kill Their Parents After Years of Alleged Abuse: 'They Deserve Grace'

In a recent interview with Variety, O'Donnell admitted she felt like a "big sister" to the imprisoned men, before once again claiming their innocence.

"Lyle is one of the most lauded prisoners in the California prison system. You can’t ignore that," she said. "If he was sort of the psycho who was screaming at everyone and a maniac, would he have done hospice for the dying prisoners? Would he have done all of the things that he did that allowed him to finally get moved from San Francisco down to his brother because he had 10 years straight without one infraction?"

"Nobody can mask their mental illness that much in 35 years," she continued. "To be the extraordinary inmates that they both are is pretty d---ing testimony as well."