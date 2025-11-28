Andy Cohen Teases Jenna Bush Hager for Not Knowing Black Friday Existed When She Was Growing Up: 'You Were in the White House'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager must not have done much shopping when she lived in the White House. During the Friday, November 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Andy Cohen teased the media personality for not caring about Black Friday while her father, George W. Bush, was the president. Andy and Jenna disagreed over how old Black Friday is. The Bravo host was correct that the shopping event has existed for a long time, while his costar thought it hadn’t been around for long.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Andy Cohen guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"I don’t remember being a little kid thinking about Black Friday," Jenna said. "Well, you were in the White House," Andy joked. The 43-year-old defended herself by asserting she didn’t live in D.C. until she was 18. "Alright, okay," Andy rolled his eyes.

Jenna Bush Hager's Father George W. Bush Flew Coach

Source: MEGA George W. Bush did not always fly first class.

Jenna went on to reveal a shocking fact about her famous father. "We always, even my parents…we didn’t fly first class," she disclosed. "Your parents had Air Force 1! What do you mean?" Andy asked as Jenna cracked up. "When we were young…" she started before he cut her off. "When he was Governor? Does the Governor of Texas not get his own plane?" the 57-year-old inquired. "I think they drove to some places. I think he flew Southwest Airlines…I love Southwest. But you’re right. You’re in a cattle call," Jenna said. "I was going to say I think it’s admirable, but if you have the money, that’s something you do," Andy candidly admitted.

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Husband Henry 'Frugal'

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

Jenna is not the only one in her family who likes to save money. She called out her husband, Henry Hager, for being "frugal." "He sometimes turns down the heat to save money on our electricity bill. He likes saving energy," she explained. The co-hosts pointed out a recent Vice article about "frugmance," where being frugal is considered s---. "I think being smart with money is s---. I think if you have command over your relationship with money, I think that is powerful, and I think it's attractive," Andy weighed in. "Now, if I'm on a date with someone, and they're like, 'Let's split the salad.'....if someone is clearly salivating at my wallet or bank account, I'm not into that." "You want them to love your personality and your hair," she agreed.

Jenna Bush Hager Wanted More Children

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager wishes she could expand her family.