Andy Cohen Defends Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa's Cohosting Abilities After Backlash: 'It's The No. 1 Morning Show'
Andy Cohen is coming to the defense of good pals Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
On Monday, April 17, the couple filmed their first episode as cohosts of Live With Kelly and Mark, and though some people complained about the pair's onscreen dynamic, Cohen insisted there are just as many fans as there are haters.
"This is a national show that gets, I think, like 5 million viewers a day," he emphasized on the Wednesday, April 19, episode of his radio program. "It's the No. 1 morning show."
The Bravo star, 54, also predicted that the ratings for the premiere episode will be higher than usual.
Viewers that did express their frustration with the cohosts, both 52, mostly called out their PDA, as OK! previously reported.
Some also shared their distaste for the lovebirds' spilling personal details on their day-to-day life, but Ripa previously admitted she isn't "afraid to go there" on camera with her husband.
"We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don't mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark," she told a news outlet. "Neither one of us needs to be the hero."
Regardless of what viewers thought, the Riverdale actor insisted he had a ball on their first day.
"This show today truly felt like home. I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right," he gushed in an interview after the episode wrapped. "Kelly and I have always [felt] the most [at] ease when we’re together and I feel so lucky we get to do that daily."
"I can’t wait to see where we can go from here," added Consuelos.
The dad-of-three's other half felt the same way.
"Mark did amazing! Better than I even thought," admitted the bubbly blonde. "I look forward to a long TV partnership with him. He’s a natural and I have a good feeling this is going to be great for a while."