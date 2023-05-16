Andy Cohen Admits He Was 'Worried' About the Way Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spent Money Before Financial Woes Tore Their Marriage Apart
Andy Cohen may not have seen Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce coming — but he did predict their financial issues.
During the Tuesday, May 16, episode of SiriusXM’s "Andy Cohen Live," the Bravo boss recalled how years before the couple's money problems ruined their marriage, he told The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum numerous times that she should monitor her spending habits.
“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Cohen remembered telling Zolciak of the former Atlanta Falcons team member. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore."
As OK! reported, the Don't Be Tardy stars — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 11 and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS and $15,000 to the state of Georgia. Sources said their financial struggles were the main factor in both parties filing for divorce.
"The money has been a huge issue," an insider spilled about the end of their 11-year romance. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," an additional insider said. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."
Despite not being surprised by the monetary issues, the Watch What Happens Live host was stunned by the pair's decision to split. "I sent my condolences because it's a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love," Cohen said on his radio show after the news broke.
"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get," he continued. "They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that."