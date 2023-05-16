Andy Cohen Admits He Was 'Worried' About the Way Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Spent Money Before Financial Woes Tore Their Marriage Apart

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. He is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Cohen remembered telling Zolciak of the former Atlanta Falcons team member. “Kroy was a retired football player. They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore."

As OK! reported, the Don't Be Tardy stars — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 11 and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — owe more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS and $15,000 to the state of Georgia. Sources said their financial struggles were the main factor in both parties filing for divorce.