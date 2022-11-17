Andy Cohen Trolls Bravo Fans For Reaction To Ramona Singer's 'RHONY' Exit: 'It’s So Funny'
Andy Cohen had quite a laugh after seeing the public's response to Ramona Singer's exit from The Real Housewives of New York City.
During the Wednesday, November 16, broadcast of the Watch What Happens Live host's Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Cohen commented for the first time on the OG housewife's announcement that she will be leaving the franchise after her 13-season run.
“It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” the executive producer said of the fans' call to get Singer fired. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.”
Despite the now real estate broker saying goodbye to the show that made her famous, Cohen made sure to thank Singer for “incredible television” over the years.
“I had a great conversation with her about this a few weeks ago and she was — I think she’s very bullish on what she has going on in her life right now,” he continued, before throwing a bit of shade. “I’m going to leave it there.”
The shade from Cohen may be warranted, given that the blonde reality star said quite a few disparaging comments about the highly anticipated reboot of the beloved series.
“I do not want to do the show any longer,” Singer announced in a recent interview. “It’s not for me at this time.”
The New York native also made some bold statements about the upcoming RHONY Legacy series during a sit down with television producer Carlos King on his “Reality with the King” podcast. "I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways," Singer confessed.
“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never,” she continued, going on to say that the new show should be called “The Loser Show” or “Loser Legacy.”