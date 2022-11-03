Making Amends: Garcelle Beauvais Says Andy Cohen's Apology 'Meant A Lot' After 'RHOBH' Reunion Snub
Garcelle Beauvais and Andy Cohen have mended fences. At The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, the Bravo boss appeared to dismiss the actress' feelings about Lisa Rinna tossing out her memoir, Love Me As I Am, but Cohen has since reached out to give Beauvais a heartfelt apology.
“We spoke. Absolutely. He called me before he put out the apology and, you know, he’s great,” the former cohost of The Real explained in a Wednesday, November 2, interview.
"There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion and it was really sad and unfortunate, but, I like Andy and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot," Beauvais said of the tumultuous three-part special.
The current season of the reality series was particularly difficult for the Coming To America star since her 14-year-old son, Jax, was attacked on social media by bots who left racist comments on his social media profile. Beauvais was also involved in a constant back and forth with the Rinna Beauty founder, as well as costars Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne.
As OK! previously reported, Cohen himself revealed he deeply regretted his choice to make jokes about recycling her book instead of asking Beauvais about how she felt about Rinna throwing her literary work in the trash.
“I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand,” the Watch What Happens Live host explained last week on his radio show.
“I have deep admiration for Garcelle. I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen went on to say, adding he and the West coast housewife “had a really good, productive conversation last Thursday.”
“I should have been more in tune with her feelings,” Cohen went on to say. “I just wanted to say that because I’ve been logging in and I get it.”
E! News conducted the interview with Beauvais.