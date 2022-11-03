Making Amends: Garcelle Beauvais Says Andy Cohen's Apology 'Meant A Lot' After 'RHOBH' Reunion Snub

"There were a lot of things that were missed during the reunion and it was really sad and unfortunate, but, I like Andy and I think the fact that he stood up and said something meant a lot," Beauvais said of the tumultuous three-part special.

The current season of the reality series was particularly difficult for the Coming To America star since her 14-year-old son, Jax, was attacked on social media by bots who left racist comments on his social media profile. Beauvais was also involved in a constant back and forth with the Rinna Beauty founder, as well as costars Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne.