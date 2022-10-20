OK Magazine
Here We Go Again! Andy Dick Spends One Week Behind Bars After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools From Construction Site

andydick pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Andy Dick found himself behind bars yet again after allegedly stealing power tools from a home construction site. The embattled comedian was arrested on Thursday, October 13, and is currently still in jail with his bail set at $50,000.

andydick
Source: mega

Police were called to the property following reports of a robbery in progress, and authorities caught the Employee of the Month actor leaving the location after allegedly removing the tools from the home's garage.

He was carted off to jail and booked once the homeowners confirmed they neither knew the 56-year-old nor gave him permission to borrow the items.

andydick
Source: mega

Dick was later charged with first-degree residential burglary, according to Santa Barbara County court records. He pleaded "not guilty" but remains locked up for the time being.

Despite his client's colorful history of arrests and criminal charges, Brian Mathis, Dick's current lawyer, revealed he is "confident additional facts will come to light supporting Mr. Dick as this case moves forward."

andydick
Source: mega

This is the second time in six months The Andy Dick Show host has been taken into custody. As OK! previously reported, Dick was arrested in early May after being accused of sexual battery by a resident at a campground in Trabuco Canyon.

A man identified only as "JJ" alleged the actor sexually assaulted him while he was sleeping. However, Dick was released from jail with no charges after the accuser failed to cooperate with local authorities throughout the investigation.

"Obviously [that] makes it difficult to continue to investigate the case," a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff Department said on Friday, May 27. "If, at any time, the victim does decide that they would like to cooperate, then we would be happy to resume the investigation. But without that individual cooperation, there’s not much to go on."

Source: OK!

TMZ was first to report Dick's most recent arrest.

