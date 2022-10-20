Here We Go Again! Andy Dick Spends One Week Behind Bars After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools From Construction Site

Police were called to the property following reports of a robbery in progress, and authorities caught the Employee of the Month actor leaving the location after allegedly removing the tools from the home's garage.

ANDY DICK ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON AFTER ALLEGEDLY 'ASSAULTING HIS LOVER WITH A METAL CHAIR'

He was carted off to jail and booked once the homeowners confirmed they neither knew the 56-year-old nor gave him permission to borrow the items.