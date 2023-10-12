OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > eric trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Pick a Side': Andy Roddick Challenges Eric Trump's Bizarre Claim About the 2020 Election Being Rigged

andyroddick erictrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Eric Trump is sticking to his theory that the 2020 election was rigged.

In an interview, Donald Trump's son alleged: "You'll never have me believe that there wasn't serious fraud around the election. I would parallel Joe Biden around the country. He would be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and I would be a couple of blocks somewhere. He would have 20 people, I would have 1,000. It looks like a duck and acts like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a d--- duck, and we're seeing that all over the country."

Article continues below advertisement
erictrump
Source: mega

Eric Trump claims the 2020 election was rigged.

Article continues below advertisement

Under the video clip, the caption read, "Eric Trump says he knows the 2020 election was stolen because he followed Biden all around the country and he had small crowds."

andyroddick
Source: mega

Andy Roddick hit back at Eric Trump's outrageous claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the peculiar statement, including tennis star Andy Roddick.

"So let’s assume that’s true. That means that Sleepy Joe outmaneuvered the sitting President of the United States who’s also a great business genius without the powers of government at his disposal. All without it being able to be proven in court. Bidens either a political ninja or Trump lost an election …. Pick a side. Can’t have both."

He continued, "It also would mean that your dad got worked in this situation. Outsmarted, out executed, outworked. By someone 3 years older than someone who’s old. Or Obama or Soros or Deep State or whoever. You lose the right to call them idiots if they schooled you at unprecedented scale. Was the election stolen by Joe Biden and whatever infrastructure he would have had to build ? What would that say about Trump as far as competition goes if that’s true? Focus."

joebiden pm
Source: mega

Eric Trump claims no one supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

MORE ON:
eric trump
Article continues below advertisement

Another person stated, "Right, it was either the most elaborate scheme in the history of U.S. politics with hundreds involved, meticulous planning, no one talking, and no one leaving any evidence, OR he just lost an election," while a third wrote, "Or it could mean there was a pandemic occuring during the campaign, which kept crowds low."

donaldtrump
Source: mega

Eric Trump previously said the election was 'fraud.'

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Eric has lied about the election. When the Trump campaign held a press conference in Pennsylvania on November 4 about having won the state, Eric said, "This is fraud. This is absolute fraud."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, recently said it was his decision to believe into the theory.

“In many cases, I didn’t respect them,” Trump said on NBC's Meet the Press, when he was asked why he chose to ignore people who told he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. “But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.