'Pick a Side': Andy Roddick Challenges Eric Trump's Bizarre Claim About the 2020 Election Being Rigged
Eric Trump is sticking to his theory that the 2020 election was rigged.
In an interview, Donald Trump's son alleged: "You'll never have me believe that there wasn't serious fraud around the election. I would parallel Joe Biden around the country. He would be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and I would be a couple of blocks somewhere. He would have 20 people, I would have 1,000. It looks like a duck and acts like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a d--- duck, and we're seeing that all over the country."
Under the video clip, the caption read, "Eric Trump says he knows the 2020 election was stolen because he followed Biden all around the country and he had small crowds."
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the peculiar statement, including tennis star Andy Roddick.
"So let’s assume that’s true. That means that Sleepy Joe outmaneuvered the sitting President of the United States who’s also a great business genius without the powers of government at his disposal. All without it being able to be proven in court. Bidens either a political ninja or Trump lost an election …. Pick a side. Can’t have both."
He continued, "It also would mean that your dad got worked in this situation. Outsmarted, out executed, outworked. By someone 3 years older than someone who’s old. Or Obama or Soros or Deep State or whoever. You lose the right to call them idiots if they schooled you at unprecedented scale. Was the election stolen by Joe Biden and whatever infrastructure he would have had to build ? What would that say about Trump as far as competition goes if that’s true? Focus."
- Donald Trump Doubles Down on 'Rigged Election' Accusations Despite Recent Indictment: 'They Used Covid to Cheat'
- Donald Trump Claims He Didn't 'Respect' Campaign Members Who Told Him There Was No 2020 Election Fraud: 'It Was My Decision'
- Former President Donald Trump Wanted To Trademark 'Rigged Election!' Days After Losing 2020 White House Bid
Another person stated, "Right, it was either the most elaborate scheme in the history of U.S. politics with hundreds involved, meticulous planning, no one talking, and no one leaving any evidence, OR he just lost an election," while a third wrote, "Or it could mean there was a pandemic occuring during the campaign, which kept crowds low."
This is hardly the first time Eric has lied about the election. When the Trump campaign held a press conference in Pennsylvania on November 4 about having won the state, Eric said, "This is fraud. This is absolute fraud."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 77, recently said it was his decision to believe into the theory.
“In many cases, I didn’t respect them,” Trump said on NBC's Meet the Press, when he was asked why he chose to ignore people who told he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. “But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.”