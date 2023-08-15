Donald Trump Planned to Announce 2020 Election Was Rigged Days Before November 3 Vote Even Took Place
Donald Trump was indicted on Monday, August 14, for his efforts to overturn the Georgia election back in 2020.
The 41-count indictment referenced Trump's "nationally televised speech falsely declaring victory in the 2020 election" on Nov. 4, 2020, prior to all the votes being counted. However, according to the legal filing, Trump allegedly planned the shocking declaration before the vote even took place.
"Approximately four days [before the 2020 election], on or about October 31, 2020, Donald John Trump discussed a draft speech with unindicted co-conspirator number 1, whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, that falsely declared victory and falsely claimed voter fraud," the court document read. "The speech was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."
The 98-page indictment charged Trump with 13 felony counts and named a total of 19 defendants, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis.
Trump's charges include racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
This is Trump's fourth indictment this year. The controversial politician now has a total of 91 felony counts against him.
As OK! previously reported, Trump made U.S. history when he became the first current or former POTUS to be criminally charged.
In late March, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. A few months later, he was hit with 37 counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
He was indicted for a third time in early August for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump and the other defendants have until Friday, August 25, to turn themselves in to authorities.
It's been reported that there will be cameras in the courtroom for the arraignment, as Georgia state law does not prohibit all court proceedings from being filmed.