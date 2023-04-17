Donald Trump Claims 'There Is So Much Proof' That The 2020 Election Was Rigged In Latest Truth Social Rant

Here he goes again! In the early morning on Monday, April 17, Donald Trump hit back at Fox News as the media company is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems, which sells voting machines, for allegedly spreading lies about the 2020 election.

The 76-year-old claimed "THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF” that the election was rigged, sharing the debunked allegations of "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion with Twitter.

“IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump exclaimed. “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS - & THEY ARE RIGHT!”