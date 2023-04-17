Donald Trump Claims 'There Is So Much Proof' That The 2020 Election Was Rigged In Latest Truth Social Rant
Here he goes again! In the early morning on Monday, April 17, Donald Trump hit back at Fox News as the media company is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems, which sells voting machines, for allegedly spreading lies about the 2020 election.
The 76-year-old claimed "THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF” that the election was rigged, sharing the debunked allegations of "ballot stuffing" and FBI collusion with Twitter.
“IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump exclaimed. “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS - & THEY ARE RIGHT!”
The $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox was supposed to start on April 17 but has been delayed until Tuesday, April 18, as Fox's lawyers tried to reach an out-of-court settlement with the company.
As OK! previously reported, Fox hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity spread lies to their viewers, but behind the scenes, they painted a very different story.
On Monday, February 27, parts of Rupert Murdoch's email, which was sent in 2021, was published in a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems.
In the email, which was between Rupert, his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is the CEO of Fox Corporation and Paul Ryan, a board member at Fox Corporation, acknowledged that "some high percentage of Americans" believed Joe Biden didn't actually win the race due to the right-wing media spreading lies.
"Thanks Paul. Wake-up call for Hannity, who has been privately disgusted by Trump for weeks, but was scared to lose viewers," Rupert replied.
Ryan advised Rupert and its hosts, including Hannity, Carlson and Laura Ingraham, to attempt to "put down the echoes of falsehood from our side."
"I truly hope our contributors, along with Tucker, Laura, and Sean get that and execute," Ryan stated of the anchors.
Rupert said he believed "everyone" was "disgusted" by Trump's lies, especially after the riots caused a political uproar.