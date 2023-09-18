Donald Trump Claims He Didn't 'Respect' Campaign Members Who Told Them There Was No 2020 Election Fraud: 'It Was My Decision'

Donald Trump admitted that members of his campaign told him that no fraud had taken place in the 2020 presidential election during his Sunday, September 17, interview on NBC's Meet the Press.

"In many cases, I didn’t respect them," the 77-year-old said of his legal team, advisors and other staffers who informed him that he lost the vote fairly. "But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged."