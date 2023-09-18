Donald Trump Claims He Didn't 'Respect' Campaign Members Who Told Them There Was No 2020 Election Fraud: 'It Was My Decision'
Donald Trump admitted that members of his campaign told him that no fraud had taken place in the 2020 presidential election during his Sunday, September 17, interview on NBC's Meet the Press.
"In many cases, I didn’t respect them," the 77-year-old said of his legal team, advisors and other staffers who informed him that he lost the vote fairly. "But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged."
"It was my decision, but I listened to some people," he continued. "When I added it all up, the election was rigged."
"You know who I listen to? Myself. I saw what happened. I watched that election, and I thought the election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots.
He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.
Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday, August 14, for efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.
The former POTUS' charges included racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
Trump has since continued to insist that he is innocent and that the ongoing cases against him are nothing more than a scheme concocted by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere in the upcoming 2024 election.