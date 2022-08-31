Ashley Judd Remembers Finding & Cradling Late Mom Naomi's 'Laboring Body' With Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

Naomi Judd was still alive when her daughter Ashley found her with a reported self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

In a shocking essay in New York Times, the grieving famous offspring recounted finding the country singer on Saturday, April 30, as she described it as "the most shattering day of my life."

NEW DETAILS: ANTIDEPRESSANT DRUGS BLAMED IN NAOMI JUDD DEATH, AS IT EMERGES SHE BATTLED INSECURITIES OVER APPEARANCE

"The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights," Ashley wrote in the harrowing essay.