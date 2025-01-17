or
Smokeshow! Angela Simmons Shakes Her Hips in Flattering Red Bikini After Impressive Weight Loss: Photos

Photo of Angela Simmons.
Source: MEGA

Angela Simmons revealed her nearly 20-pound weight loss in September 2024.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Angela Simmons sizzled in a red-hot bikini during a recent trip to the beach.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star took to her Instagram Story with a video of herself moving her hips to the tune of a Beyoncé song on Friday, January 17.

angela simmons hips red bikini weight loss photos
Source: @angelasimmons/Instagram

The reality television star recently stunned in a red bikini.

In the video, Simmons sported a halter-styled, red, two piece bathing suit — which showed off her drastic weight loss and featured cut-outs on her chest and waist.

The brunette bombshell let her curly hair down as she smiled for the camera alongside her photographer.

angela simmons hips red bikini weight loss photos
Source: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela Simmons recorded herself moving her hips to a Beyoncé song.

Simmons — who is a mom to her and late ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson's son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr., 8 — also shared professional photos to the social media app in a post on Friday, making her 7.8 million Instagram followers drool over the sandy, beachside shoot.

"Loving on HER ❤️❤️," the Angela’s Cakes founder captioned the Instagram upload.

MORE ON:
Angela Simmons

angela simmons hips red bikini weight loss photos
Source: @angelasimmons/Instagram

Angela Simmons also shared photos of herself in a stunning bikini to Instagram.

One of the photos included in the post pictured Simmons, 37, standing on a rock, as she showed off her bikini body and snatched waist.

In another alluring image, Simmons squatted down while staring seductively into the camera. She made a similar post in a third photo, however, this time the Run's House star was kneeling in the water. In most of the stunning snaps, her cleavage slightly spilled out of her red swimsuit top.

angela simmons hips red bikini weight loss photos
Source: MEGA

Angela Simmons admitted to using a weight loss medication.

Simmons jaw-dropping photoshoot comes roughly four months after she opened up about her weight-loss journey in a video shared to Instagram in September 2024.

Revealing she had shed "close to 20 pounds" with the help of a weight-loss medication from IVY RX Health, Simmons explained: "Weight loss has been something that recently, I wanna say in the last couple years, I've struggled with."

"I'd go up, I'd go down, I'd fluctuate. I'm at the age where I feel like your cortisol levels are higher, which means stress. I’m super healthy, I live a really healthy lifestyle, I eat well, I work out, I have a great nutritionist, but for some reason I just couldn’t drop the weight I wanted to drop," she admitted. "At some point in my life I just plateaued."

"Over the years I've shared my health and wellness lifestyle and now I’m doing the same with my weight loss journey with @ivyrxhealth," Simmons continued while speaking about her partnership with the brand. "I found a weight loss program that worked best for me and I wanted to be transparent about my results and experience. Together with #ivyrx I’m going to continue to reach my goals and bring you along my journey. Most importantly, do your research, speak with a medical professional, and find the weight loss program that works best for you and your needs. 🙌🏾🫶🏽💪🏽."

