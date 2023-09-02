Angelina Jolie Was 'Stuck in a Rut' During Drawn-Out Divorce From Brad Pitt: 'She’s Finally Moved On'
Angelina Jolie has finally put her years-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt behind her.
Though the three years between filing for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in 2016 and its finalization in 2019 certainly wasn't the easiest time, the Maleficent star seems to be in a good place, especially after moving to New York City.
"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jolie, who tied the knot with Pitt in 2014 after welcoming six children together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
"She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache," the insider explained — though it seems the 48-year-old has finally been able to let go of the things that used to be.
Leaving Los Angeles and moving to the East Coast has certainly played a huge role in Jolie's new beginning, the confidante detailed.
"Angelina is really embracing her life in NYC. She’s finally moved on," said the source, as a previous insider confessed Jolie might even start dating again — but only if the city that never sleeps can live up to her high expectations, as OK! reported.
"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," the second insider admitted. "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"
Perhaps her newest artistic venture in NoHo will bring her a match made in heaven, as Jolie recently rented a space to launch her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which the Oscar winner couldn't be prouder of.
"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," the mom-of-six explained of the label's launch.
In Touch spoke to a source about Jolie moving on from her divorce from Pitt.