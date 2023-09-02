OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Angelina Jolie
OK LogoNEWS

Angelina Jolie Was 'Stuck in a Rut' During Drawn-Out Divorce From Brad Pitt: 'She’s Finally Moved On'

angelina jolie brad pitt divorce moved on
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 2 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Angelina Jolie has finally put her years-long divorce battle with Brad Pitt behind her.

Though the three years between filing for divorce from the Bullet Train actor in 2016 and its finalization in 2019 certainly wasn't the easiest time, the Maleficent star seems to be in a good place, especially after moving to New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt divorce moved on
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2014.

"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jolie, who tied the knot with Pitt in 2014 after welcoming six children together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache," the insider explained — though it seems the 48-year-old has finally been able to let go of the things that used to be.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt divorce moved on
Source: MEGA

The duo divorced two years after exchanging vows, however, she wasn't legally declared single until 2019.

Leaving Los Angeles and moving to the East Coast has certainly played a huge role in Jolie's new beginning, the confidante detailed.

"Angelina is really embracing her life in NYC. She’s finally moved on," said the source, as a previous insider confessed Jolie might even start dating again — but only if the city that never sleeps can live up to her high expectations, as OK! reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," the second insider admitted. "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!"

Perhaps her newest artistic venture in NoHo will bring her a match made in heaven, as Jolie recently rented a space to launch her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which the Oscar winner couldn't be prouder of.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt divorce moved on
Source: MEGA

The award-winning actress recently moved to New York City and launched a new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie.

"Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," the mom-of-six explained of the label's launch.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In Touch spoke to a source about Jolie moving on from her divorce from Pitt.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.