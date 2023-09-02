Angelina Jolie Was 'Stuck in a Rut' During Drawn-Out Divorce From Brad Pitt: 'She’s Finally Moved On'

"Angelina was stuck in a rut during the drawn-out divorce," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jolie, who tied the knot with Pitt in 2014 after welcoming six children together: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"She gets pigeonholed as being moody and difficult, but that’s because she was going through a lot of heartache," the insider explained — though it seems the 48-year-old has finally been able to let go of the things that used to be.