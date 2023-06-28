Brad Pitt Hasn't Introduced His Kids to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon as Nasty Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie Rages on
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since November 2022, but the jewelry designer has yet to meet the six children the Oscar winner shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie — though an introduction could be right around the corner.
"Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly," a source told a magazine, noting that on the other hand, she has met several of Pitt's "close friends."
The Hollywood hunk, 59, may also be taking it slow when it comes to a formal meeting with the tots due to ongoing tension with Jolie, 48, whom he's yet to settle a custody agreement with since splitting in 2016.
The exes share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, but an insider previously told an outlet that Pitt "believes Angelina will stop at nothing to get what she wants — which is to take the children away from him."
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory. They can’t resolve things peacefully," the source spilled. "This long, drawn-out battle isn’t likely to end anytime soon."
The drama hasn't put a damper on Pitt's romance, as an insider claimed he bought a $5.5 million house in L.A. so the lovebirds can "start" a "life together."
"Things are moving pretty quickly, but neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," another source noted to Radar.
"Brad may be closing in on 60, but he's got more energy than ever," the source added of why their age gap isn't an issue. "He's really reaped a lot of physical benefits since getting sober and is in phenomenal shape."
The brunette beauty is the actor's first serious girlfriend since splitting from Jolie, though they've yet to walk a red carpet together. De Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries lead Paul Wesley, whom she separated from in September 2022.