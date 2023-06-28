Brad Pitt Hasn't Introduced His Kids to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon as Nasty Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie Rages on

"Before Brad introduces Ines to his kids, he wanted to make sure their relationship had longevity because that’s not something he takes lightly," a source told a magazine, noting that on the other hand, she has met several of Pitt's "close friends."

The Hollywood hunk, 59, may also be taking it slow when it comes to a formal meeting with the tots due to ongoing tension with Jolie, 48, whom he's yet to settle a custody agreement with since splitting in 2016.