Angelina Jolie Looking to Date 'Someone Who Measures Up to Her Impossibly High Standards' After Brad Pitt Split: Source

Aug. 11 2023

Angelina Jolie's standards have shifted since her tumultuous 2016 split from Brad Pitt.

According to a source, the mother-of-six — who shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with her estranged ex-husband — isn't cutting any corners when it comes to the person she chooses to spark up a romance with in the future.

"Angelina’s not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," a source spilled to a news outlet.

"She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts and she’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards — even if they’re impossibly high!" the source added.

Although her A-Lister ex has been linked to several beautiful women over the past few years, including Emily Ratajkowksi and Ines De Ramon, the Maleficent actress has kept her love life low-key — but that may be just how she likes it.

An insider dished late last year that Jolie gets a bit of a thrill from secretly "arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts" with love interests.

"She’s very alpha about the whole thing," the insider continued of the 48-year-old humanitarian. "She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night."

As for Pitt's romances, Jolie doesn't give them any thought.

"She's got so much going on right now with her kids, she's got a full plate just keeping up with all their schedules," the insider explained. "She’s beyond busy these days, so when it comes to Brad, unless it has something to do with their kids or their legal issues, it doesn’t get her time."

Following her divorce from the Troy actor, the exes have been locked in a series of heated court battles, from custody disagreements and abuse claims to fighting over the rights to their shared French winery.

The source spoke with Star Magazine about Jolie's dating standards.

