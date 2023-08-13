Brad Pitt Has 'Lost So Much Time With His Kids' Over Grueling Custody Battle: 'He Can Finally Move on'
Brad Pitt's relationships with his children have suffered over the course of his nasty court battles with estranged ex Angelina Jolie.
The former married couple — who share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been in and out of court since their 2016 split, from legally duking it out over custody agreements to fighting for the rights to their shared winery.
"The legal costs are astronomical," a source spilled, noting their negotiations have also been "excruciating" for the Troy actor. Things became more complicated in September 2022 when Jolie's company Nouvel filed a $250 million lawsuit against Pitt, claiming that he was trying to take full ownership of the wine business out of bitterness.
The Maleficent actress stated at the time that she was seeking "financial independence" with the legal move, arguing that she needed to have "some form of peace and closure to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her and their children’s lives."
It's been reported that Pitt will likely choose to shell out the $250 million to Jolie in order to have full ownership of the winery — but he's also focused on his damaged bonds with his children.
"He's lost so much time with his kids," the source said of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star. "But it's never too late to rebuild those relationships."
Added the source, "At least Miraval will be all his — and he can finally move on with his life."
As OK! previously reported, Pitt's relationship with Maddox became strained during the divorce, while the other kids are said to be "fine with Brad." However, the father-of-six still has fears that their mother will "stop at nothing" to "take the children away from him" for good.
"He’s convinced that all of her actions are retaliatory," an insider said at the time, referring to their ongoing court battles. "They can’t resolve things peacefully."
The source spoke with In Touch about Pitt losing time with his kids.